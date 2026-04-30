Community raises over $13k for Brisbane LGBTQ+ bar following arson attack

Come to Daddy, an inclusive LGBTQ+ bar, eatery and social club in Brisbane’s West End, was the target of an arson attack on Tuesday, April 28, when the Pride bunting outside the venue was set alight.

Locals were quick to raise the alarm about the fire, which aided in preventing it from spreading to neighbouring buildings. Members of the community also helped to clean up the aftermath.

Billerwell Daye, owner of the bar which opened in May 2024, has not been scared into silence. Instead, he has reached out to the community on social media and vowed to make the space “even GAYER”.

Daye set up a GoFundMe on Wednesday. According to the fundraiser description, the money will go towards “getting some good security cameras, extra lighting and more gay-stuff installed at the venue, so that we can be safer for all 24/7, and to keep enjoying this venue for years to come”.

The fundraiser has already raised over $13,000 in 24 hours. This coincides with the huge outpouring of support from the community in other ways, with Australian MP Renee Coffey going to the bar to show support, and other people donating Pride flags.

Daye told QNews, “I’ve seen recently online that other LGBTQ+ businesses have had arson attacks around the world, and I’m very grateful that it wasn’t on the scale and no one was hurt.”

Daye’s intention in opening the LGBTQ+ bar was to fill a gap in the area of Brisbane where “there wasn’t really much” catering for the community, he told QNews. Come to Daddy bar hosts karaoke, drag, bingo, trivia, and movie nights, as well as events like the recent ‘Art, Jock and Sock Auction’, and yearly Daddy pageants, crowning the Daddiest Daddy and more fantastic awards.

After the outpouring of support, Daye posted on social media again to express his gratitude. He stated that it has been an “overwhelming, beautiful thing to see the community come together like this,” and added, “out of shit comes really amazing stuff.”