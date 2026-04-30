Beyond the Pale returns in 2026 featuring must-see queer artists

Beyond the Pale is bringing an electric lineup of artists back to Wicklow from June 12 to 14 this year. With headlining acts like Caribou, Primal Scream, Soulwax, and Father John Misty, the 2026 edition is guaranteed to be a thrilling festival of music, art, and celebration. Queer joy will also be abundant with LGBTQ+ musicians and artists performing on all three days of Beyond the Pale’s fifth year.

Here are some of the stellar queer acts that you can look forward to seeing on stage in June:

Climbwallscabaret

Betty Beour will host the Climbwallscabaret, a spectacle that unites music, circus, and burlesque into one cohesive, albeit crazy, show. Climbwallscabaret will entertain and ignite audiences with Irish humour and queer foolishness.

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Dose

The queer Dublin-based quartet has recently entered the music scene, sure to energise Beyond the Pale’s crowd by infusing alternative rock with punk and pop.

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EGG

The ingenious cabaret EGG is back at Beyond the Pale, bringing burlesque and big laughs in a celebration of queer art.

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Elaine Mai

Known for her outstanding production and frequent collaborations, LGBTQ+ musician Elaine Mai will appear at the festival, showcasing the best of Ireland’s electronic music scene.

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Haus of Wig

In an explosion of glamour, Haus of Wig is a drag performance that will leave any audience in awe. Starring Shaqira Knightly, Naomi Diamond, and Donna Fella, it’s impossible to walk away from this invigorating act feeling anything other than fabulous.

The Hoes of Tralee Opening Extravaganza

Beyond the Pale welcomes the Hoes of Tralee as the opening act of the festival. The interactive queer spectacle will be sure to set the perfect tone for the weekend of festivities.

Honey Dijon

Grammy award-winning trans artist Honey Dijon has been an LGBTQ+ icon and trailblazer within the DJ and house music communities for decades. She continues to pave the way for queer electronic artists and is sure to have an unbelievable set at Beyond the Pale this year.

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Jenny Greene

Irish DJ Jenny Greene began her career at 17, and has accomplished everything from broadcasting her live sets on the radio to selling out arenas. She is now a staple in Irish dance music and will be giving an incredible show in June.

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Nicole Spagnol

Nicole Spagnol is a Brazilian-born, Dublin-based DJ and producer who is no stranger to bringing the energy to LGBTQ+ audiences, with frequent appearances at Pride celebrations.

Princess Nokia

American rapper and songwriter Princess Nokia will light up the stage at Beyond the Pale. The artist, who identifies as bisexual and gender non-conforming, is known for their experimental, genre-blending songs.

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RATHAUS: Klubnacht

Dublin’s RATHAUS is bringing the queer club experience to Beyond the Pale this year, putting on a performance with animated electronic music and complete immersion into the chaotic creativity.

SexyTadhg

One of Ireland’s breakout LGBTQ+ artists, SexyTadhg can be caught at Beyond the Pale before their international tour later this year. The singer’s music is influenced by both their queer and Irish identities, fusing Irish music, the Irish language, and the queer experience into smash hits.

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Shane Daniel Byrne’s Comedy Shithouse

Queer comedian Shane Daniel Byrne is hosting a lineup of hilarious comedy acts, providing some much-needed comic relief between wild DJ sets.

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Shark School

This queer band from Galway has given many intense, artistic performances throughout their careers, so they’re more than prepared to blow the audience away.

Tender

Tender is a queer Irish collective, combining passions for music, community, and encouraging connection between people. The resident DJs play electronic music with an emphasis on a ‘90s feel.

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TSHA

With a melodic and moving sound, TSHA is a force in the UK electronic scene. The queer DJ and producer’s signature style has already captivated listeners from around the world.

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Una Mullally’s Grianstad: The Trip

LGBTQ+ Irish journalist Una Mullally’s audio experience is returning to Beyond the Pale. Grianstad: The Trip is composed by a professional sound artist, and it tells the Celtic myth of St Kevin and the Blackbird.

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Beyond the Pale returns to Glendalough Estate in County Wicklow from Friday, June 12, to Sunday, June 14. Weekend Camping tickets and Sunday tickets are on sale now. Get yours here before it’s too late!