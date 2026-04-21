Rathaus and Pornceptual to host sex-positive Pride party in Dublin

Dublin-based collective Rathaus is once again teaming up with Berlin’s Pornceptual, this time to host a Pride party championing radical self-expression. On Saturday, June 27, the walls of the Grand Social will welcome clubbers seeking a unique night combining sex-positivity, electronic music, performance and art.

The groups first linked up in February 2025, resulting in a sold-out event that quickly proved there is an appetite for such parties in the capital. In light of the success, this year’s collaboration is even more ambitious, featuring a full venue takeover and an extended run time.

Organisers say the format will allow the night to fully develop its immersive atmosphere, bringing together DJs, performers and audiences in a space centred around freedom of expression, creative exploration and community.

“We realised very quickly that 11–3 just isn’t enough time for a party like this,” said Rathaus’ Michal.

“The energy last year was incredible, but it felt like the night was only just beginning when it had to end. For this year’s Pride edition we wanted to scale things up properly – more time, more performances and a full venue takeover.”

Soundtracking the night will be Pornceptual residents Vinvar and Rakans, Rathaus resident DJs Shannen Blessing, JWY and MAV666, as well as the incredible Puzzy Wrangler duo. They will be joined by Rathaus performers Aria Nasty, Climbwallsweird and Foxxx, as well as Pornceptual’s PÚCA.

The theme for the night is ‘SOLSTICE’. It draws on Irish folklore and pagan tradition, marking a moment where light, desire and energy are at their peak. Through ‘SOLSTICE’, partygoers are encouraged to think of nature, myth, rebirth, offering and transformation, and embrace bodies coming together in celebration, expression and release.

Together, Rathaus and Pornceptual share a commitment to creating dancefloors that feel liberated and experimental, and this Pride will be no different. Don’t miss out, secure your ticket now!