Mayo Pride returns in 2026 with programme full of fabulous events

Mayo Pride returns in 2026, bringing with it a programme full of fabulous events. Taking place from Friday, May 29, to Sunday, May 31, expect a unique mix of nightlife, culture and outdoor activities that celebrate the diversity of LGBTQ+ life in the west of Ireland.

Set in the gorgeous surroundings of Westport, the festival kicks off with a busy opening night. At 6pm on the Friday, a free workshop gives attendees a chance to Pimp a T-shirt for Pride. At 7pm, there is a boat cruise around Clew Bay, featuring drag performances from Cornflake Girl and Princess Fianna.

Later at 9pm, Mayo’s own Panti Bliss brings her acclaimed show If These Wigs Could Talk to The Mariner. The night closes with the return of the county’s only Pop-Up Gay Bar upstairs at The Clock Tavern with music from Conor Behan.

On Saturday, all attention turns to the 2026 Mayo Pride Parade. In the morning, people are invited to a Pride Prep Pop-Up to create their own flags and badges. Parade attendees will then meet at The Fairgreen from 1:30pm, before marching through Westport and returning for a free family-friendly celebration on the green.

Afternoon crowds will get to enjoy performances from Maria Cunningham, Cornflake Girl and Princess Fianna, resident DJs, All Thumbs, and the Sing OutWest Choir.

There is a diverse lineup of events in the evening, including Breda Larkin’s new show Dyke of the Parish and a Conscious Sexuality Workshop for Queer Men at The Yoga Root. The official Pride After Party takes over The Mariner from 10pm with DJs Conor Behan and Kate Brennan Harding spinning the tunes.

The festival continues on Sunday, with highlights including a walking tour of local ice cream and craft beer options, and a drag brunch in the Clew Bay Hotel. There are a whole host of wellbeing and creative events on offer too, like a soundbath by Cosmic Wetness, and Radical Archiving: Queer Stories, Memory & Making led by CJ DeBarra.

Mayo Pride 2026 closes on Sunday night with Cabaret Climax in The Mariner, followed by a wrap party at Hewetson Bros.

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For more information on all of the events, visit www.mayopride.com.