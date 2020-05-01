10 Irish LGBT+ digital events happening in May you should check out

Numerous Irish LGBT+ digital events are being launched to help keep the community entertained and connected amid COVID-19.

From online cooking classes, fascinating talks, and so many more surprises, there are a great number of Irish LGBT+ digital events for queer people to get involved in without having to leave the house. During this time when the community can’t physically come together, these initiatives help bridge the gap to keep everyone connected.

Here are some of the upcoming Irish LGBT+ digital events to check:

LINC

LINC Resource Centre for LBT+ Women offer a variety of great online events to take part in. On Thursday, May 7, they will be hosting a great talk between Sonya Matthews and comedian Eilish O’Carroll over on Zoom.

There is also a weekly guided meditation Zoom session with Maria O’Mahony every Wednesday from 10 to 11 am.

You can join this Guided Mediation on any week. If you would like to try it just email info@linc.ie

For anyone looking for health and fitness tips during lockdown, LINC have launched a running and jogging coaching course.

Gentle introduction to running/jogging starting next week 🙂

Just contact [email protected] for more information for all these wonderful events.

GCN’s In & Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity

Each week brings with it a lineup of incredible LGBT+ artists and activists to keep the community connected and entertained. So far, there have been thought provoking discussions around the afterparty scene post-COVID-19 as well as more tasty editions to the In the Kitchen series. All the amazing events are livestreamed directly to Facebook.

Upcoming events include a discussion about the Irish diaspora with Dr Mary McAuliffe and Margo Gorman and an online drag and draw with Bonnie Ann Clyde.

Keep an eye out on all GCN’s socials to see what each week will have in store. Also you can catch up on the incredible past events by following this link.

Digital Douze Points Party

On Friday, May 15, the incredible drag king and Eurovision superfan, Julian Mandrews, will be hosting the fabulous Digital Douze Points Party. Though Eurovision was sadly cancelled this year, this event is a great chance to experience the magic of the song contest.

Diving into the competition’s archives, Mandrews will be bringing back iconic LGBT+ classics from shows past. There will be extra special guest performances, spot prizes for best-dressed screen and epic Eurovision lip-sync battles. Zoom will be left shook by the Eurovision realness.

You can get your tickets online here.

Friday, May 15th 8pm – Julian Mandrews will bring us through his Top Ten Queerovision Chart celebrating the most fabulous LGBT+ #Eurovision highlights with special guest performances, spot prizes for best-dressed screen and epic lip sync battles. Tickets: https://t.co/cXxZSDxczF pic.twitter.com/eLr3BL1Oj2 — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) May 1, 2020

Dublin Pride

Kicking off on Friday, May 22, Dublin Pride goes digital for the first time ever. With an interactive Parade and Concert as well as plenty more events, this is a great way to get into the spirit of Pride while staying home and staying safe.

On the Dublin Pride website, they shared, “Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other. Pride isn’t cancelled, we’re just bringing it home.”

While we may not be together on the streets of #Dublin this year, we will still come together to support our #LGBTI+ community for the first ever Digital @DublinPride Festival. Keep those flags flying🏳️‍🌈#InThisTogether #BringingItHome #DublinPride #MPOWER 🌈 https://t.co/owclh9hVK4 — HIV Ireland (@HIVIreland) April 29, 2020

Different Families, Same Love Competition

With the deadline running up to Friday, May 22, 2020, the Different Families, Same Love Competition is a great opportunity for families and young children to let their creativity soar. There are three categories to enter under; Individual Junior (Junior infants to 2nd class), Individual Senior (3rd Class to 6th Class), and Family (entries from multiple children in the family working together).

Unleash the imagination with this phenomenal home-based competition for primary school children and families. As Cecelia Gavigan, from the INTO LGBT+ Teachers’ Group said, “This year, we are changing things up and inviting all of the primary school children who are learning at home to get creative, send their work into us and possibly win some fantastic toy shop vouchers generously provided by Smyths Toys Superstore as well as fabulous sets of children’s books for their schools.”

You can find more details by following this link.

The Queens of Captivity

Every Thursday night, join Victoria Secret and Davina Devine as they search for Ireland’s next Queen of Captivity. This show is so much fun and definitely a highlight of the week for many LGBT+ people. Every Thursday, Twitter is left flooded with reactions and high praises for the show, all of which are so deserved.

You thought round 2 was good?! Well 3rd times a charm!! The #QOC ; Queen of Captivity – Part 3, Returns This THURSDAY LIVE & exclusive online with myself & @Victoria_Secret from 9pm!

10 Queens fight for freedom…

Who wins, you decide….

Tickets: https://t.co/6fCyWb9HLh pic.twitter.com/LsbvH0BsR3 — Davina Devine (@DavinaDevine) April 26, 2020

So check out the weekly Thursday show and support drag artists during lockdown.

Dizzy’s Isolation Disco

Speaking of drag queens putting on incredible shows, Dizzy Dyin4it is bringing back her iconic Pantibar DJ slot every Sunday live from her bedroom. Spinning ’80s tracks, Dizzy’s Isolation Disco knows how to get the party started and is an absolute treat to end the week. One person commented underneath her live, “You are playing a blinder Dizzy. Loving every track. Thank you for making confinement fun!!”

Head on over to Dizzy’s Facebook every Sunday from 7-8 pm for one of the best Irish LGBT+ digital events around.