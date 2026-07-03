Irish LGBTQ+ organisations meet government officials to discuss community priorities

Representatives from LGBTQ+ organisations across the country met with members of government for a discussion on the prevalent issues and priorities for the community in Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, several ministers, and numerous LGBTQ+ organisations were brought together at the Government Buildings on June 24, ahead of the Dublin Pride parade the following weekend.

The topics discussed included trans healthcare, the wellbeing of LGBTQ+ young people, mental health, drugs and alcohol, sustainable funding for community organisations and the growing impact of extremism and polarisation on Irish society.

Among the LGBTQ+ support and advocacy organisations were LGBT Ireland, Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre, Belong To, the National LGBTQ+ Federation (NXF), Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), HIV Ireland, ShoutOut and Outcomers. They acknowledged the government’s recent progress, including work on a new model of trans healthcare, recognition of LGBTQ+ people within Ireland’s anti-poverty strategy, movement on legal recognition for same-sex families, renewed international leadership on LGBTQ+ equality, and efforts made towards disregarding historic convictions of gay and bisexual men.

They also discussed the challenges that remain and the real concerns of the community. Particularly emphasised in the meeting was the view that equality cannot be viewed in isolation from wider questions of social cohesion, democratic resilience and community wellbeing. The groups also outlined how investing in the community helps to reduce isolation, strengthen belonging and create opportunities for people to participate fully in society.

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“We welcomed the opportunity for an open, thoughtful and honest discussion about how Government and the LGBTQI+ community can continue working together,” said Anne Byrne, CEO of LGBT Ireland.

“While important progress has been made, significant challenges remain, which can only be addressed through a whole-of-society response.”

Government leaders have in recent years made a tradition of meeting with LGBTQ+ advocacy and support organisations during Pride month to discuss how they can better support the community. While challenges remain, representatives from many of the organisations and the government have shared their gratitude and hope for the future.

“It was one of the most constructive conversations I have experienced in public life,” shared Oisín O’Reilly, CEO of Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre and a committee member of the Housing and Social Inclusion Strategic Policy Committee.

Reflecting on the meeting, TENI stated, “We were encouraged by the collective commitment to working on the challenges that face us, but we must keep working to fully implement the LGBTQI+ Inclusion Strategy.

“The trans community still face a number of challenges in Ireland, including in healthcare access and legal recognition, and we look forward to further discussions on ensuring Ireland becomes a much safer and more accessible country for LGBTQI+ people.”