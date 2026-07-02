Over 50 Irish organisations awarded under government's LGBTQ+ funding schemes

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley, has announced €1.8 million in government funding for over 50 LGBTQ+ projects. The LGBTIQ+ Community Services Fund will provide support for organisations across the entire country, aiming to enhance services, strengthen infrastructure and promote inclusion.

This initiative, which is a key part of the National LGBTIQ+ Inclusion Strategy II, sets out to provide queer people with space and services needed to live healthy and fulfilling lives.

Alongside the news of the government funding, Foley has also released the 2025 report for the aforementioned strategy, with significant progress across many areas, like the mental and sexual health of LGBTQ+ people. It further showcased the efforts in strengthening protections against harmful homophobic content and the inclusion of queer people in national data.

Minister Foley shared that: “The first Annual Report of the National LGBTIQ+ Inclusion Strategy II demonstrates the meaningful progress being made across Government and in collaboration with community organisations.”

She added that, “While challenges remain, we are committed to continuing this work to ensure that LGBTIQ+ people are safe, supported and fully included in all aspects of society.”

The 2026 community fund is split into two different streams: one which supports established LGBTQ+ organisations, including grants of up to €100,000, and a smaller one of up to €10,000 to promote visibility and inclusion at community level.

€1,868,367 has been made available in 2026 to support LGBTQ+ projects under both schemes, and more support is being discussed.

A total of 52 organisations will receive financial support from the 2026 LGBTI+ Community Services Fund. Successful Scheme A projects include those from Belong To Youth Services, Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride, LINQ Ireland, ShoutOut, Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), Common Knowledge, Outhouse and more. Successful Scheme B projects include those from GCN, Gay Health Network, Sporting Pride, Intersex Ireland, Disrupt Disability Arts Festival, Poz Vibe Tribe and more.