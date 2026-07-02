Sharon D Clarke makes history as first Black lesbian Othello at Royal Shakespeare Company

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced an upcoming production of Othello, starring Black lesbian actor and singer Sharon D Clarke. You can catch it at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, between February 13 and April 3, 2027.

The show is to be directed by Moniquo Touko, who will transform the timeless classic into a powerful, intersectional exploration of Blackness, queerness and gender. The creative team also includes set designer Paul Wills, lighting designer Matt Haskins and sound designer Khali Maldovi.

Othello centres on a military general of the same name who is tricked by their jealous comrade Iago into believing their wife Desdemona is having an affair. On the 2027 production, the RSC explains “Monique Touko sets this movement and music-infused Othello in a climate-threatened future, in which a black lesbian holds a seat of power”.

The creative choice to set the play in a climate-threatened future shows that director Khali Touko’s vision is not just concerned with social and political issues but with environmental issues too.

Sharon D Clarke is the first Black lesbian actor to take on the iconic role of Othello, which has previously been played by men. This casting choice is significant as it represents a reclamation of Shakespeare’s work by marginalised voices, making the centuries-old play more resonant than ever.

It is also historically important as when Othello first premiered in 1604, the Royal Shakespeare Company contained no women or people of colour.

Clarke is sure to bring the house down, given that she has won three Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Sctress. Some of her credits include Grace O’Brien in Doctor Who, Dulcibear in Wicked (2024) and Lola Griffin in Holby City.

She also has a plenitude of musical talent, performing in West End musicals like Ghost the Musical and making her own dance music.

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In terms of accessibility for this new production of Othello, the Royal Shakespeare Company will offer ‘chilled performances’ with less loud noise on stage, along with British sign language interpreted performances. There will also be the option to see a captioned performance, with screens at the sides of the stage showing what the actors are saying.

Additionally, you can learn more about the behind-the-scenes from the starring actor and director at the event ‘Who is Othello? Sharon D. Clarke and Monique Touko in conversation’. The talk will take place on March 12, 2027, at the Swan Theatre, so make sure to grab a ticket before they’re gone!

Shakespeare’s works seem to be going through a queer renaissance at the moment, as along with the Black lesbian-led Othello there is also an upcoming production of As You Like It featuring an all-trans cast.