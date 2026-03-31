Israel approves law to give death penalty to Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks

On Monday, March 30, lawmakers in Israel passed a bill that would impose the death penalty to Palestinians convicted on terror charges for lethal attacks, a move that has attracted widespread condemnation for its discriminatory nature and for violating human rights and democratic principles.

In Israel, the death penalty hasn’t been imposed since Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was executed in 1962. The new law now makes the death penalty the default punishment for people convicted of carrying out deadly attacks deemed “acts of terrorism” by Israeli courts.

According to critics, the language included in the bill confines those who can be sentenced under the law to members of the country’s 20% Arab minority, many of whom identify as Palestinians. The ‘Death Penalty for Terrorists Law’ would only apply to anyone whose attacks were aimed to “put an end to the existence of the State of Israel”, meaning it wouldn’t apply to Jewish Israelis.

Those sentenced to death will remain in separate facilities with no visits and legal consultations only conducted by video link. Executions will have to be carried out by hanging within 90 days of sentencing, with an option to postpone up to 180 days.

The bill will allow courts to impose the death penalty without requiring unanimity or requests from prosecutors. For Palestinians living under occupation, the law would also effectively close off avenues for appeal and clemency.

Spearheaded by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and his Jewish Power party, the bill passed with 62 votes in favour, while 48 MPs voted against and one abstained.

Shortly after the vote, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, the leading human rights group in the country, filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the law. The group described the law as “an act of institutionalised discrimination and racist violence against Palestinians”.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the bill as a “dangerous escalation”. The Palestinian foreign ministry took to X to state, “This law once again reveals the nature of the Israeli colonial system, which seeks to legitimise extrajudicial killing under legislative cover”.

UN experts warned that the law would discriminate against Palestinians and remove judicial discretion, preventing courts from considering individual circumstances and imposing proportionate sentences. Moreover, they stated that hanging constitutes torture and inhuman and cruel punisment under international law.

Condemning the bill in a statement, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said: “The right to life is a fundamental human right and Ireland is consistently and strongly opposed to the use of the death penalty in all cases and in all circumstances.

“I am particularly concerned about the de facto discriminatory nature of the Bill as it relates to Palestinians.”