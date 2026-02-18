King of Drag competition series set to return for second season

King of Drag, a hugely popular competition series for drag kings, is set to return for its second season later this year, with casting already underway.

The series, which will air on Revry, an LGBTQ+ streaming service, is a celebration of the artistry and talents of drag kings from all backgrounds. With fresh new challenges each week, the contestants are put through their paces, with one reigning king coming out on top. These challenges – broken down into Weenie Challenges, Beefy Challenges, King’s Court, and the Final Thrust, aim to showcase the versatility, not only of the performers but of the drag king community at large.

Last year, King Molasses, from Washington D.C. won the top prize, while Minnesota’s Dick Von Dyke and Pennsylvania’s Henlo Bullfrog placed in second and third place, respectively.

A host of fabulous celebrity judges joined the King’s Court panel in the first season, including Gottmik, Sasha Velour, Tenderoni, Kylie Sonique Love, Landon Cider, Jackie Beat, Carmen Carrera, Cole Escola and Paul Feig.

Season two is shaping up to be just as exciting, with celebrity judges and creative challenges set to be announced in due course. Casting for the upcoming season has also just opened, with drag king performers from lesbian, trans masc, and queer communities encouraged to submit. Potential performers can apply for season two right here, although contestants must have the legal authorisation to work in the US.

Damian Pelliccione, Revry’s CEO, and King of Drag judge, has given fans a glimpse of what to expect in season two.

“King of Drag is giving this art form the global spotlight it’s always deserved,” he said. “Season One proved there is a genuine hunger and worldwide audience for it. We’re building Season Two for them, and for a new batch of drag kings ready to share their talent with viewers everywhere. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity for everyone involved.”