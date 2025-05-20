Labour Party forced to relocate Marriage Equality event amid far-right threats

The Labour Party was forced to move its planned Marriage Equality anniversary event in Dublin on Monday, May 19, following threats from far-right protesters.

The event, which aimed to celebrate a decade since Ireland’s historic vote in favour of Marriage Equality, was originally scheduled to take place at Hen’s Teeth in Dublin 8. However, after public representatives received threats and concerns were raised about staff safety at the venue, the party said it had no choice but to change location.

Approximately 70 people had registered to attend the event in the Liberties area of the city. However, following a surge of online threats including videos calling for a protest against what were labelled “leftie nutjobs” and “D4 heads” the Labour Party opted to relocate the gathering to a secure, undisclosed venue. It was later confirmed that the event was hosted by the Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre.

Speaking at the event, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik expressed regret over the disruption, describing it as a “great shame” that the celebration had been targeted. “Like many groups historically marginalised in Ireland, the LGBTQ+ community has had to fight for its rights, often in the face of intimidation,” she said.

Bacik thanked the Outhouse team for their support and hospitality. She also acknowledged cross-party solidarity, with representatives from other political parties attending the event in a show of support.

“Our solidarity is unwavering,” she told attendees. “While the safety of activists is paramount, we took the decision not to bow to intimidation.”

Labour Party Senator Laura Harmon went on to explain that the ten-year anniversary of Marriage Equality is a reminder that there is much work to do in terms of equality for LGBTQ+ families. Harmon also reminded attendees of the ongoing support needed in terms of supporting the trans community.

Bacik reiterated the importance of continuing to fight for LGBTQ+ rights in Ireland. “The far right cannot stop us from coming together to celebrate ten years of marriage equality, and they cannot stop us from asking ‘what’s next?’ for LGBTQ+ rights. The events of the past few days have only made that question more urgent.”