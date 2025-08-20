Laois Pride returns in 2025 for fabulous celebration of community

Laois Pride is set to return in September 2025 for its third edition, organised once again by the Midlands LGBT+ Project and a dedicated team of volunteers. Running from Monday, September 8, to Saturday, September 14, the festival promises a week packed with rainbow-filled events, culminating in a vibrant parade and an unmissable afterparty.

The festivities begin on Monday with the ceremonial raising of the Pride flag outside Laois County Council at 12pm. On Tuesday, Youth Work Ireland Laois will host an inclusive clothes swap from 12pm to 8pm, encouraging sustainable fashion and community connection. The midweek fun continues on Wednesday, when Boardgaymes Night takes centre stage from 7pm to 9pm, offering a chance for some friendly competition.

Creativity flows on Thursday with the Drab to Fab workshop, where participants can breathe new life into old clothing. The energy lifts on Friday with the Youth Pride Party, a safe and welcoming space for younger members of the community to celebrate their identities.

The highlight of the week is undoubtedly Laois Pride Festival Day on Saturday, September 13. The parade sets off at noon from the Laois School of Music, filling the streets with colour, music and solidarity. Following the march, festival-goers can enjoy a Pride Party and Fun Day featuring drag bingo, food stalls, tie-dye stations and a lively raffle.

As evening falls, the celebrations move to Kavanagh’s Bar and Venue for the Laois Pride Afterparty. Hosted by Paul Ryder and Sing Along Social, the line-up includes Miss Roots, Miss Taken, DJ Ruth, Regina George, Dylatrix and Sean d’Olier, guaranteeing a night of glitter, laughter and dancing. Doors open at 9pm, with tickets available through Eventbrite.

The festival concludes on a wholesome note with the Pride Dog Walk on Sunday at 1pm, offering a relaxed chance to chat, stroll and sip some coffee with fellow Pride supporters and their four-legged friends.

From workshops and games to parades and parties, Laois Pride 2025 promises to be a week of joy, inclusivity and celebration; a shining example of the queer community spirit in the Midlands.

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.