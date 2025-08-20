Julia Fox comes out as pansexual in candid interview

In a refreshingly honest interview with Allure, Julia Fox has publicly come out as pansexual, opening up about the complexities of her sexual identity and how societal conditioning delayed her realisation. “I’m pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything,” she explained. “If it were just down to the physical, I’m more attracted to the female body. Men don’t do it for me at all (physically), but I can be attracted to a man’s mind. I’m a vibes person.”

Fox, now 34, reflected on the challenges she faced in coming to terms with her queerness. “I think women have a harder time (realising they’re queer) because we are so programmed to perform for men,” she said, acknowledging the ways in which societal expectations shaped her early relationships and self-perception.

Her sexuality has previously sparked speculation online. Last year, a TikTok video in which Fox jokingly claimed, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won’t happen again,” was widely interpreted as a coming-out moment. The clip was a response to a viral post from comedian Emily Gracin, who remarked on “a lesbian with their boyfriend.”

Fox later clarified that while the comment was made in jest, it did stem from genuine introspection about her sexuality. “I thought I might be a lesbian,” she said, adding she was open to dating women and had since “definitely had crushes and did some stuff (with women), but it’s never gotten to full relationship status.”

Fox also revealed that she hasn’t engaged in any romantic or sexual relationships with men for over two and a half years, suggesting a significant shift in her personal life.

Looking back and reflecting on her coming out as pansexual, Julia Fox recognised the emotional intensity of many of her female friendships over the years. “I’ve had these psycho codependent besties all women and they were very possessive relationships,” she said. “Now I look back and realise, ‘Oh my God, we were in a relationship.’ But at the time, I couldn’t admit it to myself, because so much of my survival was hinged upon men taking care of me.”

