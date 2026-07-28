Largest-ever survey of trans people in the EU provides insight to drive meaningful change

An analysis of the EU LGBTIQ Survey III 2023 has been released, examining the human rights, realities and resilience of the trans community. The report was published by Trans Europe and Central Asia (TGEU) on July 13, 2026.

The original research was conducted in 2023 by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) to collect experiences of discrimination and hate crime, as well as the views and challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people in 30 countries (EU, Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia) and 31 languages. There were a total of 30,627 transgender respondents, making it the largest survey of trans people in the EU to date.

Now, TGEU has released a more nuanced and intersectional analysis for the community compared to the original report. The organisation released key findings under four headings: Trans socio-demographics; Openness, life satisfaction and wellbeing; Discrimination, violence and harassment; and Trans-specific experiences.

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Under the first pillar, experts concluded that 65.5% of trans respondents identified as non-binary or gender diverse, making this the fastest-growing segment of the community. It was also found that life satisfaction increases with age, and asexuality is notably more common for trans people.

Under ‘Openness, life satisfaction and wellbeing’, it is reported that trans respondents experience worse mental health outcomes, with almost one in four saying they often or always contemplate suicide. Trans people were also found to have significantly less employment stability, particularly trans women.

In terms of ‘Discrimination, violence and harassment’, researchers concluded that trans people experience higher rates of social exclusion and discrimination than cis queer people. They also face an alarmingly high exposure to online harassment, as well as being more exposed to conversion practices compared to cis people.

Finally, under ‘Trans-specific experiences’, TGEU concluded that legal gender recognition reduces stigma and discrimination, and one in four trans people have made interventions to change their body.

“These findings arrive at a critical moment,” the organisation shared. “Trans communities across the EU continue to face rising hostility, from online harassment to exposure to conversion practices, stark gaps in mental health, employment, and legal recognition.

“As anti-trans rhetoric and policy setbacks are on the rise, this report gives trans community members, advocates, journalists and policymakers the evidence to drive meaningful change and protect trans rights.”

To view TGEU’s report Trans human rights, realities, and resilience in Europe: An analysis of the EU LGBTIQ Survey III 2023 click here.