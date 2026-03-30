Leathermen of Ireland to host second-hand fetish gear sale in aid of LGBTQ+ charities

If you have a penchant for harnesses, a kink for rubber, or you’re just on the market for a good old-fashioned leather jacket, then the Leathermen of Ireland’s second-hand fetish gear sale is calling out for inclusion in your calendar.

The long-standing group of kinksters are setting up shop in Pennylane on Saturday, May 2. An array of second-hand bits will be up for grabs, including, but not limited to, leather jackets, jeans, biker suits, rubber gear, Lycra gear and bondage equipment.

Indeed, if you’re a kinkster looking to upgrade your collection, or you’re just getting involved in the scene, the Leathermen of Ireland’s second-hand sale is not to be missed. After all, fetish gear does not always come cheap!

And, if you’re looking to clear out your collection – and fancy earning a few bob while you’re at it – then get in touch with the Leathermen and you’ll be able to take part as a seller. You can reach out by contacting the Leathermen at [email protected]. Please note that intimate toys cannot be sold at this event.

Between picking up some new gear at a reduced price and connecting with other members of Ireland’s kink scene or seeing your gear go to a good home, there are plenty of great reasons to attend the Leathermen of Ireland’s second-hand sale, but if you need more convincing, we’ve got you covered. This event isn’t just a sale, it’s a fundraiser for two very good causes. That’s right, at least 10% of all proceeds will go to GCN and The Switchboard.

So, grab your gear, round up your kinky buddies and make a date to hit up the Leathermen of Ireland’s second-hand fetish gear sale from 1pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, May 2, in Pennylane. If you can’t make it on the day, but still want to get involved in the community, make sure to follow the Leathermen of Ireland on Instagram to stay in the loop.