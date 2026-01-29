Mr Dublin Leather and Puppy Ireland 2026 crowned at hot weekend celebration

Congratulations are in order for the nation’s brand new Mr Dublin Leather and Puppy Ireland, after the two kinksters were inducted into the hall of fame last weekend.

Following some fierce competition during Dublin Leather Weekend, hosted by the Leathermen of Ireland, Declan Donohoe was crowned Mr Dublin Leather 2026, while the title of Puppy Ireland was bestowed upon Pup Rua.

Newly minted Mr Dublin Leather hails from County Leitrim and is no stranger to Ireland’s leather scene. Declan has been a volunteer with the Leathermen of Ireland since the group’s inception six years ago, but his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community extends far beyond the kink scene. Prior to the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum, Declan headed up Longford’s Yes Equality campaign, and he also set up the county’s first-ever LGBTQ+ group.

With his title and sash in hand, Declan is now keen to do what he does best, and spread the good word on a nationwide tour. He also hopes to delve into Pride events, so if you’re planning your local event, do not hesitate to reach out.

Meanwhile, Pup Rua is hoping to bring his distinct humour and charm to his tenure as Puppy Ireland. This self-declared “Emperor” of the puppy scene is looking ahead to a year of community-geared events split between his home county, Cork, and Dublin. Kinksters can expect plenty of pup play socials organised by Rua over the next 12 months.

The crowning of Mr Dublin Leather and Puppy Ireland was one of the highlights of Dublin Leather Weekend, which took place in beloved queer spots in the city from January 23 to 25. In addition to the pagentry, the Leathermen of Ireland hosted meet-and-greets, socials, bingo, and plenty of dancing.

Fancy getting involved in the scene? You can stay up to date with the Leathermen of Ireland by following them on Instagram or by checking out their website.