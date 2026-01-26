Artists stand in solidarity with Kim Petras over record label dispute

Kesha and Grimes are among the artists who have come out in support of singer Kim Petras, who is in an ongoing dispute with her record label.

The trans singer shared details of the dispute on X (formerly Twitter) last week, alleging that her album has been ready to be released for six months, however, according to Petras, Republic Records has “refused” to give her a release date or pay her collaborators. Petras also wrote that she filmed a music video for an upcoming single that has also not received a release date, before sharing that she has “formally requested to be dropped by the company”.

“I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career,” she wrote on X. “I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music.”

In another post on X, she suggested that artists are unable to receive support for their music unless “it’s a TikTok trend or 80s revival queerbaiting shit”. She then pledged to release her album, which will be titled Detour, regardless of the dispute with the label.

“My fans have waited long enough,” she wrote. “I love u guys.”

Kesha was among the first artists to share support for Kim Petras amid the record label dispute. Replying to one of her posts on X, the ‘Die Young’ singer shared that she “spent many years fighting for the rights to myself”.

“Watching another woman realize that the ‘golden cage’ is still a cage isn’t a victory–it’s a tragedy we have to stop repeating,” she wrote. “Freedom isn’t a privilege; it’s a birthright. I hear you. I’m sorry Kim.”

Grimes also spoke out with a critique of the music industry by responding to a post by Pop Tingz on X, outlining Petras’ dispute.

In a lengthy post, Grimes cited a number of issues she has with record companies, including the awarding of “algorithmically safe music” and an increased investment in AI.