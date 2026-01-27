Russia targets LGBTQ+ activists with “undesirable” organisations law

ILGA World, the worldwide federation of over 2,000 LGBTQ+ organisations, has been designated as “undesirable” by Russia’s government under a law used to shut down foreign organisations.

First adopted in 2015, the Russian “undesirable” organisations law has been used as a repressive tool to silence criticism of the government and target foreign groups. Under the law, authorities are able to target organisations that are deemed “a threat to the foundation of the constitutional order of the Russian Federation, the defense capability of the country or the security of the state.”

Once designated as “undesirables”, organisations are shut down in the country and are subject to heavy fines. Individuals who are affiliated with such organisations face up to six-year prison sentences, a punishment that also applies to Russian citizens.

Announcing the decision on January 21, Russia’s Ministry of Justice declared ILGA World one of the “undesirable” organisations, in a latest attack on the LGBTQ+ community. According to the organisation, they received no direct communication of the decision, which was announced on the government’s website and confirmed by independent sources.

Commenting on the decision, Executive Director at ILGA World Julia Ehrt said: “With the application of the law, the Russian government is not punishing ILGA World. It is just adding yet another episode to its authoritarian playbook — one where it scapegoats minorities to distract from the ruling class’s unruly accumulation of power and wealth, and suffocates civil society pushing many people into further hiding.

“Designating human rights groups ‘undesirable’ is outlandish and cynical, yet here we are,” Ehrt concluded. “But, no matter how much governments will try to legislate LGBTI people out of existence, movements will stay strong and committed, and solidarity remains alive across borders. And together, we will continue building a more just world for everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ILGA World (@ilgaworld)

The move is the latest in Russia’s extreme crackdown against the country’s LGBTQ+ community, with several laws being passed over the years to restrict their rights. In 2023, the Supreme Court in Russia passed a motion to ban the “international LGBTQ+ movement”, deeming it as “extremist”.

In 2013, a so-called “LGBT propaganda” law was passed, banning all content related to queer issues and identities for minors. The scope of this law was then expanded to all age groups in 2022. Moreover, in 2023, a bill banning gender-affirming care in the country was signed into law.