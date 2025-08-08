Exciting LGBTQ+ events at Ireland’s Biennial of Contemporary Art

The 41st edition of EVA International, Ireland’s Biennial of Contemporary Art, is just around the corner! Taking place in venues across Limerick from August 29 to October 26, there is an array of LGBTQ+ highlights in the programme.

EVA International was founded in 1977, and it remains one of the longest-running visual arts organisations in Ireland. The 2025 theme is ‘It Takes a Village’, focusing on ideas of collaborative partnership, social justice and historical repair.

Read on to discover some of the LGBTQ+ highlights!

The Breeding Room

Ahead of the official opening on August 29, a series of queer events is taking place as part of The Breeding Room by Lyónn Wolf in collaboration with El Reid-Buckley. Commissioned by EVA, the pop-up community space is a communal and auto-archiving practice intent on gestating queer, trans and crip social reproduction.

It kicked off on August 5 with a community drop-in, a relaxed social-creative evening with tea, coffee and snacks. Other events that have already taken place include the Writing Trans Revenge Workshop and the Long Table – Community Conversation.

There are still plenty of other events to look forward to, such as Queer Kink for Beginners, a double film screening of OH INFAMY WE EAT ELECTRIC LIGHT and Community Action Centre, and the Trans Writers Showcase.

DYKE NITE x The Breeding Room

The official opening on August 29 will be followed by an afterparty hosted by DYKE NITE and The Breeding Room. Taking place in Dolan’s Warehouse from 9pm to late, expect performances from Golden Diskó Ship, Dick Von Dyke, Queen Marie, Freya Femme, Robert Von Hart, DJ Egg, and Lúnasa. Tickets are available here.

ROMANTIC IRELAND: A National Tour in Fragments

After recently representing Ireland at the Venice Biennale, Eimear Walshe is presenting new work at EVA. ROMANTIC IRELAND: A National Tour in Fragments will present a restaging of the acclaimed 2024 installation of the same name alongside a series of newly commissioned works and events in Limerick, Roscommon, Belfast and Dublin, between August and November 2025. The tour will officially launch at EVA on Saturday, August 30, as part of the opening weekend programme.

Walshe will also share a new performance, ‘LANCERS/LOVERS‘, as part of the project, featuring Meadhbh O Leary Fitzpatrick, Nora Casey and Tuán Ó Baoill.

These are just some of the many amazing events happening at EVA International, Ireland’s Biennial of Contemporary Art. For more, check out the programme here.

