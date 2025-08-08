UK's first hospice for LGBTQ+ community set to open

The first LGBTQ+-specific hospice in the UK is set to open in England. The charity, the Sussex Beacon, which previously provided care for individuals living with HIV, made the announcement that it’s expanding its services to the broader community in late July.

“The LGBTQ+ community built The Beacon, and now we will be giving it back, stronger and more inclusive than ever,” said Sussex Beacon CEO Rachel Brett, as reported by The Independent.

She went on to say that due to advances in HIV treatments, The Sussex Beacon has been able to shift its priority beyond just hospice and end-of-life care for individuals dying due to AIDS complications, a service it has been providing for over 30 years. The organisation received support from the NHS Sussex, which will allow The Sussex Beacon to revamp its care facilities to align with its new focus in the coming years.

“We are delighted to be working with The Sussex Beacon as they make this step to enhance the high-quality service they can provide the local community,” said NHS Sussex Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Amy Dissanayake.

The creation of a hospice specifically for LGBTQ+ individuals comes due to a need within the community for end-of-life care within spaces where everyone feels welcome and comfortable. A report from the charity Stonewall published in 2018 found that 14% of LGBTQ+ people don’t seek out healthcare services because they fear they will face discrimination from hospital staff.

Furthermore, Hospice UK found in a 2023 report that transgender individuals experienced instances of misgendering and comments about their identities.

“The Sussex Beacon is uniquely placed to change that,” Brett said. “It’s fair to say we need our community behind us now more than ever. The next few years will be challenging as we make this transition, but with collective support, we’ll create something truly transformative.”

While The Sussex Beacon primarily serves residents in Brighton and Hove, its new services are open to the broader UK community as it aims to provide much-needed inclusive end-of-life care.

