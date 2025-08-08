Designer Rick Owens is selling feet pics to raise funds for LGBTQ+ refugees

Fashion designer Rick Owens has taken to OnlyFans to launch a bold new initiative. In a move that combines creativity, activism, and absolutely no socks, the bisexual fashion star announced via Instagram that he has opened an OnlyFans account, where he will be selling feet pictures to raise money for La Maison d’Allanah, a charity named after trans artist, sex worker, and activist Allanah Starr.

The shelter in Versailles provides emergency accommodation for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers. The space serves as a sanctuary where people can begin to rebuild their lives, access resources, and regain independence. Owens’ OnlyFans earnings will directly support the shelter’s work, from daily essentials to educational and emotional support programmes.

“I have opened an @onlyfans account to raise funds for the Allanah Foundation, an organization created by trans pioneer @missallanahstarr to provide scholarships, mentorship programs, and resources for at-risk and in-danger trans youth and refugees,” Owens wrote in an Instagram post.

In response, Allanah Starr wrote on her own post: “My dear, incredible Rick Owens is opening an @onlyfans and all the funds are going to @maison.allanah.” She went on to express her gratitude, saying, “I can’t truly express the gratitude I feel for this immense gesture of not only offering financial support, but for shining light on a neglected part of our community, LGBT refugees.”

Subscribers can access Rick Owens’ OnlyFans content for $5 (€4.29) per month, with seven videos already available. However, Owens’ venture is not simply a fundraising effort; it is also a conceptual and historical statement inspired by a unique muse.

Expanding on the idea, Owens drew a parallel with Italian aristocrat Contessa di Castiglione, a 19th-century socialite who became known for commissioning photographic portraits. As she aged, the Contessa reportedly began to focus solely on her feet in these images, believing her physical beauty had faded with time.

The initiative is timed to coincide with the opening of his Temple of Love exhibition, currently taking place at the prestigious Palais Galliera in Paris. Known for his avant-garde vision and fearless expression of identity, Owens is once again pushing boundaries, this time for a cause close to his heart.

