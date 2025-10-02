London’s iconic venue G-A-Y Bar to close down permanently due to rising costs

Owner of G-A-Y Bar Jeremy Joseph has announced that the iconic London queer club will close soon, citing issues with rent and changes in the area.

Situated at 30 Old Compton Street, G-A-Y Bar has been a staple of London’s queer nightlife and one of the city’s LGBTQ+ landmarks. However, this Saturday, October 4, will be the last day the bar will be fully open, while it’ll remain partially closed on Sunday.

Announcing the news on social media, owner Jeremy Joseph cited issues with landlords ArchCo, who tried to raise the cost of rent for sister venue Heaven. This meant Joseph had to choose which of the two venues to keep open.

“Sadly it’s time to say goodbye to G-A-Y Bar,” Joseph wrote in a statement. “I cannot put into words the anxiety and stress that I’ve been put through these last 23 months.”

Recalling some of the best memories from the history of G-A-Y Bar, he wrote: “I will never forget when Madonna performed at G-A-Y at the Astoria. All night people were singing Madonna songs, the street was alive and electric and queer. Imagine that happening today, residents would be on the phone complaining, the gays are singing too loudly!”

The news follows the financial impact of the temporary closure of sister venue Heaven back in November 2024, after one of its bouncers was accused of rape by a patron. The bouncer was later cleared of the charges.

Speaking to Metro about the closure, Joseph said: “When I opened the Old Compton venue, it was the gayest street in London, but now it has lost its identity.

“This weekend half of Old Compton street was closed because there was a crime scene up. Most of the pride flags have been taken down, it’s really sad to see.”

Discussing why he decided to keep Heaven open and close G-A-Y Bar instead, he said: “It’s better to protect one venue that’s got more history than another which is in an area I cannot see improving.

“We were forced to make this decision. We underwent arbitration with ArchCo which was nearly two years of hell.

“But we didn’t let them bully us – we have come out the other side. I will say this to all business owners – never let your landlords bully you.”

Since the announcement, Joseph received an outpour of support on social media, with many recalling fond moments they spent in G-A-Y Bar.

Drag Race star Peppermint shared: “One of the first places that allowed me to come and perform years before I was ever even on Drag Race. Appreciate you so much and definitely feeling this loss. Here’s to another chapter together my love! Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for our community.”

