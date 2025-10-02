Israel seizes Gaza aid flotilla vessels and detains international activists

Israeli forces have intercepted the vast majority of vessels belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla, an aid mission carrying activists, parliamentarians, and humanitarian supplies bound for Gaza. Organisers confirmed that 39 boats have now been stopped at sea, leaving only one vessel still attempting to continue its course towards the besieged Palestinian enclave.

According to Israel’s foreign ministry, several boats were diverted and their passengers transferred to an Israeli port. The flotilla, which began with 40 boats and approximately 500 passengers on board, had been attempting to break the blockade of Gaza and deliver aid, including food and baby formula.

Among those detained by the Israeli navy are at least 15 Irish citizens, including Catríona Graham, Louise Heaney, Sarah Clancy, Sinn Féin Senator Chris Andrews, Diarmuid Mac Dubhghlais, Cormac O’Daly, Colm Byrne, Thomas McCune, Tara O’Grady, Tadhg Hickey, Mary Almai, Patrick Kelly, Tara Sheehy, Donna Marie Schwarz and Patrick O’Donovan, according to the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The interception has sparked international backlash. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across Italy, where a general strike in support of the flotilla had already taken place last month. Protests have also been reported in Athens, Berlin, Brussels, and Buenos Aires. The Spanish government has called on Israel to ensure the safety and rights of those detained.

In Dublin, activists have announced a demonstration outside the Dáil at 12:30pm today, October 2. Campaigner Jenny Maguire used social media to urge stronger action, stating that “our current tactics are not going far enough” and calling for a wider workers’ movement to shut down Europe in solidarity with Palestine.

The interception follows an earlier incident in June, when the vessel Madleen, carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, was seized in international waters. That mission was intended as a symbolic protest highlighting acute shortages of food and essential supplies in Gaza.

An independent UN commission recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, with over 66,000 people killed since October 7, 2023. A “worst-case scenario” famine has also been declared in Gaza, due to an aid blockade imposed by the invading country earlier this year.