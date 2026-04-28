Drag Race star Marina Summers announced as first trans host of Miss Universe Philippines

Drag superstar Marina Summers will host Miss Universe Philippines 2026’s Coronation Ceremony on May 2 in Manila. She previously appeared as the opening act at the pageant in 2024, becoming the first drag queen to perform on the Miss Universe Philippines stage. Now, she will make history again as the first trans host of the competition.

Summers was first introduced to the world during her electrifying performance on season 1 of Drag Race Philippines, finishing as the runner-up. However, her popularity skyrocketed during her run on season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World, where she finished as a finalist. She instantly became a fan favourite, being praised particularly for her exceptional dancing skills.

In addition to her appearance on the show, Summers has also been a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! residency in Las Vegas and Werq the World tour. She is also releasing music, with her single ‘AMAFILIPINA’ serving as her performance song at Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

The drag artist came out as transgender earlier this year, posting a statement on Instagram that informed her followers of her gender identity. Summers mentioned in the post that she began social transitioning in 2025, and she is now known as Marina both professionally and personally.

The winner of Miss Universe Philippines 2026 will go on to represent the Philippines in the 2026 Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico later this year. Additional titles will also be awarded to contestants by Miss Universe Philippines’ sister organisation, The Miss Philippines, selecting representatives for the country in multiple international pageants.

Also joining Summers on stage at the pageant will be Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo, with an opening performance from Filipino boy band BGYO. The coronation ceremony will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and will be broadcast by One PH.