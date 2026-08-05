Meath Pride announces fun-filled 2026 programme

On August 29, Meath Pride 2026 will take place at the Village Hotel in Bettystown with a full day of exciting activities. The organisation’s spokesperson, Peter James Nugent, states, “Meath Pride Festival is about celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion and creating opportunities for people to come together in a safe, welcoming and supportive environment.”

Firstly, from 12pm to 3pm there will be a Pride Coffee Day, where queer people and allies can socialise and relax. Educational and informational stands will be found around the hotel for those interested in learning about local organisations, and Drogheda and East Meath Credit Union will also be attending to support the event.

During the evening, there will be a merchandise area hosted by Ireland’s largest Pokémon trading community, KrabbyCards. Meath Pride shared on social media, “Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting your Pokémon journey, KrabbyCards will have a fantastic selection of Pokémon cards available.”

The festival will wrap up with the over-18s event, Pride Extravaganza, which will feature a stacked lineup of music and drag performers from 8pm. The performers include AIDXN G, Bon Bon, RYO, Sassy Heels and Princess Fiana.

Meath Pride adds, “Expect amazing drag, incredible performances, music, dancing, and an electric atmosphere as we celebrate love, diversity, and our LGBTQ+ community”. Tickets can be accessed via Eventbrite.

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Additionally, Meath Pride and NoLabel Events will be organising a Gay Speed Dating fundraiser event at PantiBar on Wednesday, August 12. It will be hosted by Ariana Grindr and Peter James, with all proceeds going towards supporting the festival.

Spokesperson, Peter James, concludes, “From our Pride Coffee Day to our evening Pride Extravaganza, we are proud to offer a programme that reflects the strength and vibrancy of our LGBTQ+ community.”

The 2026 Meath Pride Festival is supported by the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, NoLabel Events and the Meath LGBTQ+ Support Group.