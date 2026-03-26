Met Police to resume arresting protestors holding Palestine Action signs

The Metropolitan Police has announced that their officers will once again be arresting protestors for holding signs in support of Palestine Action. This comes a month after the High Court ruled that the proscription of the organisation as a terrorist group was unlawful, and Met Police said the force would stop arresting the group’s supporters.

Last night, Wednesday, March 25, James Harman, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the force, said: “we must enforce the law as it is at the time, not as it might be at a future date. We must do that consistently and without fear or favour.” Harman stated that until the government’s appeal has been considered, support for Palestine Action is still a criminal offence.

In July 2025, the Home Secretary proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist group after an incident of vandalism involving the use of spray paint and damage to two military aircraft. Palestine Action said their aim was to “disrupt the flow of arms to Israel during its genocide in Palestine”.

The proscription banned the membership or support of the group, making it a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Upwards of 2,700 people have been arrested for allegedly supporting Palestine Action since then.

Last month, the UK High Court ruled the classification of Palestine Action as a terrorist group as unlawful and disproportionate. In a statement, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “disappointed” by the ruling and said that she intends to fight the judgment in the Court of Appeal.

Trials for hundreds of accused placard-holders have been postponed pending the ruling of the appeal. At the time, the Met Police said they would not arrest people for supporting Palestine Action but would continue to collect evidence for potential future prosecution.

The proscription has been described in a statement by Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as a disturbing misuse of counterterrorism legislation. Turk has called on the UK Government to rescind its decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group, and to halt investigations and further proceedings against protesters who have been arrested on this basis.

“I also call on the UK Government to review and revise its counter-terrorism legislation, including its definition of terrorist acts, to bring it fully in line with international human rights norms and standards,” Turk said.