Stonewall veteran and Black trans trailblazer Miss Major Griffin-Gracy passes away

Black trans activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a veteran of the Stonewall Riots, has passed away aged 78.

Born in 1946 in Chicago, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy was an author, a community organiser and a pioneer for trans rights. After moving to New York, she became a regular patron of the Stonewall Inn and was present on the night that went down in history as one of the most important moments in the fight for queer liberation. When police raided the establishment in 1969, Griffin-Gracy was among the trans women and drag queens who started the Stonewall Riots.

Griffin-Gracy went on to become one of the most important figures in trans activism in the US. From 2005, she served as the first executive director for the Transgender Gender Variant Intersex Justice Project. In 2019, she set up the The Griffin-Gracy Educational and Historical Center (also known as the House of GG), a safe space for trans leaders to grow and flourish.

She was also involved in HIV activism in the early 1980s, and contributed to oral history projects. Her role in LGBTQ+ activism was commemorated in a 2023 memoir titled Miss Major Speaks: Conversations with a Black Trans Revolutionary. The book contains interviews with Griffin-Gracy by journalist Toshio Meronek.

In the last few years, the activist experienced health issues and was receiving hospice care. News of her death was announced by the House of GG in a statement paying tribute to the legendary activist, which confirmed she passed away “in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones”.

“Her enduring legacy is a testament to her resilience, activism, and dedication to creating safe spaces for Black trans communities and all trans people — we are eternally grateful for Miss Major’s life, her contributions and how deeply she poured into those she loved,” the statement further read.

“Miss Major fought tirelessly for her people, her love as vast and enduring as the universe she knew herself to be a part of. She was a world builder, a visionary, and unwavering in her devotion to making freedom possible for Black, trans, formerly and currently incarcerated people as well as the larger trans and LGB community.

“Because of her, countless new possibilities have been made for all of us to thrive — today and for generations to come. She affirmed that our lives hold meaning and that we stand on the shoulders of giants like her, whose courageous love and relentless fight assured our right to live with dignity. We will forever honor her memory, her steadfast presence, and her enduring commitment to our collective liberation.”