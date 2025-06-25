Na Gaeil Aeracha makes history as first LGBTQ+ team to win GAA league title

Na Gaeil Aeracha’s Men’s+ Football team has made sporting history by becoming the first LGBTQ+ team to win a GAA league title in Ireland. After an extraordinary unbeaten run, they’ve been crowned AFL Division 11A league champions, a milestone not just for the club but for the GAA as a whole.

Na Gaeil Aeracha soared through the league strongly, beating opponents like St Oliver Plunketts and St Mary’s Saggart before the final game against Castleknock on Monday night. After an intense 2-11 to 1-14 game, the Go Ahead Ireland AFL Div 11A cup was presented to co-captains Ciarán Murphy and Neil Murphy on behalf of the Dublin County Board as the team finished at the top of the table.

This victory marks the club’s first league championship in men’s football and adds to the growing legacy of Na Gaeil Aeracha, following previous successes by their Women’s+ team, which celebrated its third major win earlier in 2024.

Founded with the mission of creating a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ athletes within the traditional world of GAA games, Na Gaeil Aeracha has now firmly cemented its place in Irish sporting history.

“What we’ve achieved this season is the result of years of hard work as a team,” said Men’s+ Football captain Ciarán Murphy. “Na Gaeil Aeracha was founded with a simple goal of creating a safe space for queer people within the GAA and to show everyone that sport is for all of us. Ní neart go cur le chéile.”

The team’s head coach, Alex Griffith, praised the scale and speed of the team’s progress since its founding in 2020. “I’ve had some amazing days as a player with my home club, but this result and achievement with Na Gaeil Aeracha tops anything I’ve ever been involved with in the GAA. To see what this group of players have achieved in such a short period is inspiring. Days like these are why the GAA is so special.”

Manager Richard Forde echoed the emotional impact of the win: “This victory means more than just a title, it’s a statement. Our team has shown that when people are given a space to be their true selves, they can achieve greatness. I’m incredibly proud of every player, not just for their talent, but for their courage, resilience, and unity. This win is for everyone who’s ever felt they didn’t belong in sport — you do, and you always will.”

In just five years since its founding, Na Gaeil Aeracha has grown to field four adult teams in Gaelic Football, Hurling, Camogie, and Ladies Football (LGFA), pushing boundaries and redefining what inclusion in Irish sport can look like. This league title win is not only a sporting triumph but a powerful reminder of the strength found in unity, visibility, and pride.

