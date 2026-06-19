New LGBTQ+ youth hub opens in Dublin city

Belong To has launched a new dedicated hub for LGBTQ+ young people in Dublin city centre, marking a significant step forward for youth-led, inclusive services in Ireland. Launched on June 19, the vibrant new hub has been designed in collaboration with the young people who use the organisation’s services. From early mood boards to the final details, their input shaped every aspect of the space, ensuring it reflects their needs, interests and identities.

The centre will host a range of youth groups for those aged 14 to 23, alongside a drop-in service and crisis counselling sessions delivered in partnership with Pieta. It is intended as both a social and support space, where young people can connect, take part in activities and access professional help if needed.

A youth committee worked over several months to transform the space, resulting in a series of thoughtful and creative features. These include a custom-designed mural created with artist Emma Hurson, a large interactive touchscreen for workshops, and flexible seating areas suited to everything from quiet conversations to group gaming.

There are also dedicated zones for creative activities such as jewellery-making and Dungeons & Dragons, as well as a fully equipped kitchen designed as a central gathering point.

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Commenting on the launch, Kieran O’Donovan (he/him), CEO at Belong To, said: “This space shows what can happen when young people are given a real voice. It’s a place where LGBTQ+ young people can feel safe, seen and supported – whether they’re coming in to meet friends at a drop-in group or accessing more structured supports like our crisis counselling service.

“This project has been a response to the strong demand for safe, inclusive environments for young people, and we’re so excited that we can now open the doors to LGBTQ+ young people. This space is a great addition to our national services provided online and the National Network of LGBTQ+ youth services across the country. LGBTQ+ youth now have their own dedicated space in Dublin city centre – a hub for building confidence, community and wellbeing.”

Youth worker Brenda Kelly also emphasised the importance of such spaces, telling RTÉ News: “Safe spaces like this are so important for LGBTQ+ young people to feel like they belong and they can be themselves.”

The opening represents a major milestone for Belong To, which has supported LGBTQ+ young people across Ireland since 2003, and highlights the growing demand for visible, inclusive spaces where young people can truly feel they belong.

Anyone interested in joining any of the Belong To youth groups or the hub can find details and contact forms here.

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