Irish queer creators launch new podcast to "put the gay in Gaelige"

On the hunt for a new podcast to add to your feed? Reckon your cúpla focal could use a bit of brushing up? A brand new bilingual podcast titled Gaylinn might be just what you’re looking for.

Cian Griffin, the mind behind the hugely popular Gaylgeori account on Instagram, has teamed up with digital creators Cathal O’Sullivan and Ciarán Murphy to create Gaylinn, a bilingual podcast with a distinctly queer lens.

Each episode, the trio gather around the microphone to dish on the weird, wonderful and worst aspects of ordinary life. Listeners can expect hilarious anecdotes, fun and games and plenty of tea-spilling along the way.

Gaylinn is bilingual, and the hosts flip between Irish and English quickly, making it an accessible way to pick up new phrases to add to your vocab. In a post on Instagram, the podcasting trio have said that Gaylinn is for everyone, whether you’re “fully fluent or starting from scratch”.

In the first episode, the trio introduce themselves and share their own experiences with the Irish language, from learning by rote in school to Duolingo streaks. The hosts have varying levels of Irish. Murphy and O’Sullivan, for instance, both identify as Irish language learners while Griffin studied Irish in university before fully immersing himself in the language while working for an Irish language radio programme.

In the debut episode, the Gaylinn hosts also share their unpopular Irish language opinions, and the takes are scalding hot.

Gaylinn aims to demystify the Irish language by taking it out of the classroom and into more relatable contexts. Whether they’re sharing Grindr mishaps through pop culture phenomenon or engaging in a spot of gentle slagging, the trio weave Irish phrases and words into each conversation. They will also roast the comments section each week.

New episodes of Gaylinn drop weekly every Wednesday on all podcast platforms.

