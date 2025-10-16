Irish rugby comes together in first-ever Pride Round showcasing LGBTQ+ role models

Irish rugby is set to come together for the very first Pride Round on October 18, a day dedicated to celebrating members of the queer community in the sport and fundraising for LGBTQ+ youth.

Taking place at the Railway Union Clubhouse, the event marks a historic collaboration between Railway Union RFC, Blackrock College RFC, and Ireland’s first inclusive rugby club, the Emerald Warriors. Through a series of matches between the teams, the Pride Round aims to send out a clear message: “You belong here”.

Recent research published by Sport Ireland highlighted that LGBTQ+ people are less likely to participate in team sports. The choice to take up personal exercise instead of joining a club is often driven by fear of facing stigma and abuse in sport settings that have historically been less than welcoming to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

By taking to the pitch wearing Rainbow Laces, Railway Union RFC, Blackrock College RFC and the Emerald Warriors aim to show that rugby welcomes everyone. The Pride Round wants to showcase the benefits of community in sports by promoting visibility across clubs in Ireland.

In addition to back-to-back matches starting at 2.15pm, the event will also feature a panel discussion and drag bingo finale. Titled ‘Pride and community celebration’, the panel discussion will see LGBTQ+ role models from the rugby world come together in a discussion about inclusivity in the sport.

To conclude the day with a blast, the special Drag Bingo will be hosted by the inimitable Davina Devine. Participants will also have the chance to win a fabulous prize: a pair of tickets for the Ireland vs Wales Six Nations match in 2026.

The Pride Round is also an amazing opportunity to raise funds for Belong To, Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ youth organisation. Organisers feel this it more important than ever, as the recent Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland report by Trinity College Dublin and Belong To revealed that there has been 17% increase in symptoms of depression among LGBTQ+ youth, while more than half (52%) had self-harmed, and nearly two thirds (64%) had suicidal thoughts.

Announcing the special event, Railway Union RFC player and Pride Round founder Thomas Lynch said: “I’ve always felt like I belonged in the three rugby clubs I’ve played for, but thought that clubs could do more to show that they are an inclusive place for LGBT+ players. I love the sport of rugby, and it has given me so much, and I want to make sure that others feel safe joining and can get as much out of it as I have.”

Blackrock College RFC player Christy Haney spoke about joining the event, saying: “It’s important to increase diversity and representation at all levels, but we can’t be satisfied to stop there. We should all commit to promoting inclusion and belonging too.

“Rugby is a game of varied skills and it’s only when we can combine those skills in a meaningful way, a cross-field kick after a dominant scrum or a 20m pass after a stolen lineout, that we can reach our full potential on the pitch. Off the pitch should be no different.”

Emerald Warriors RFC President Gary Gaughan said, “As a club founded on the principle of inclusion, we know the profound impact that a safe space can have on a person’s life. Rugby clubs enrich lives when a person feels secure, they can build deep relationships, and feel empowered to challenge themselves physically knowing that their team has their back.

“This foundation of safety and acceptance fosters positive mental health where differences can be celebrated and stereotypes are cast aside. This Pride Round is a powerful statement that every club in Ireland can, and should, be that space.”

Find out more about the event here.

