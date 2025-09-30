New York police arrest nearly 200 men in gay cruising crackdown

New York City police have arrested almost 200 men since June in a crackdown on gay cruising at Penn Station. According to reports, the public bathroom near the Eighth Avenue and 31st Street entrance has become a regular meeting place for users of hookup apps like Sniffies.

Gothamist, a non-profit newsroom, says that the Amtrak Police Department has deployed undercover officers into the toilets, where they hide in stalls or pretend to use urinals while waiting to arrest people on charges of public lewdness or indecent exposure. The crackdown reportedly comes following complaints made by members of the public. In the first five months of this year, just 12 people were arrested for public lewdness in and around Penn Station, a number which has skyrocketed since then.

Amtrak Deputy Police Chief Martin Conway stated, “Naturally, we are going to address the conditions. We continue to patrol the restrooms and if and when we find any criminal activity, we do make arrests.”

31-year-old healthcare worker David was mistakenly detained for using the toilet while wearing a rainbow wristband. He told The City, “I was never arrested in my life. It was traumatising.” He was later released without charge.

Conway also confirmed that around 20 of the 200 men arrested had Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “detainers” and were taken into custody for deportation proceedings.

In response to the crackdown on cruising, the Sniffies app features an open chat room for New York Penn Station, where anonymous users have been logging when officers are spotted monitoring the bathroom. Some people have been suggesting alternative locations for hookups, including the toilets at the LIRR concourse or in the Moynihan Train Hall, the latter of which is not owned by Amtrak.

