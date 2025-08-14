Newry Pride returns in 2025 for fabulous day of celebration

Newry Pride is back on August 30, 2025, for its second consecutive year after a half-decade hiatus. Festivities will kick off with a Pride parade, followed by an outdoor concert in Marcus Square.

“We are delighted to announce that Newry Pride 2025 has secured enough funding to proceed with this year’s festival. It was touch and go but National Lottery Community Fund have once again pulled through for Newry, so massive thanks as we couldn’t do this without them,” said Newry Pride organisers from LGBTQ+ Women’s Group Newry in a press release. “We are looking forward to again delivering this key event for the city’s LGBTQ+ calendar with another show-stopping day of celebration and fun.”

The Pride parade will start at 1pm from the Quays Complex and end in Marcus Square, where an exciting lineup of performers and community speakers awaits. This year’s theme, ‘Louder, Prouder, Together’, highlights the continued importance of LGBTQ+ visibility and community allyship.

Heading up the free post-parade concert is Belfast Quire, Clare Sands, SOAK, St. Bishop and indie punk band Tramp. For the first time in six years, Newry Pride’s Pride Talks Back panel is also returning to the festival.

Food and drinks will be available in Marcus Square throughout the day, alongside family fun stands and drag queen Miss Auntie Marie will be making rounds.

“We’re excited to bring Pride back to Newry with even more colour, conversation and celebration,” organisers said to the Newry Reporter. “It’s not just about a parade—it’s about visibility, joy, and standing together.”

An official afterparty held at the Whistling Donkey in Bellinis will include drag, burlesque, cabaret and a DJ set from Show Some Love. Pride goers can also attend the alternative afterparty at Nan Rices featuring performances from bands Beauty Sleep, Lord Jane, and Tarot.

For more information on Newry Pride 2025, head to the Pride in Newry Facebook page.

