Olly Alexander calls out UK government’s anti-trans rhetoric ahead of benefit concert

Queer musician Olly Alexander has called out the UK government for its rhetoric and actions on trans rights, denouncing their “cowardice”. The artist made the comments during an interview discussing the upcoming Trans Mission Live, a large-scale charity concert in solidarity with the trans community.

Taking place on March 11, Trans Mission will feature performances from an impressive array of LGBTQ+ artists and allies. Confirmed acts include Sugababes, Wolf Alice, Romy, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Christine and the Queens, Beth Ditto, Beverley Knight, Jasmine 4.T, Kae Tempest, Adam Lambert, MNEK, Kate Nash, Bimini, HAAi, Fat Tony, Sink the Pink, Tom Grennan, Tom Rasmussen, and more.

The programme extends beyond music, with appearances from influential cultural and political figures such as actor Ian McKellen, model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, comedian Grace Campbell, author Shon Faye, actor Nicola Coughlan, and many more.

Funds raised at the event will support the Good Law Project, known for pursuing strategic legal challenges to promote equality and accountability, and Not a Phase, a trans-led charity dedicated to improving the lives of trans adults in the UK.

The event follows from a letter that hundreds of musicians and industry professionals signed in support of the trans community after the UK Supreme Court ruled that the definition of ‘woman’ in the Equality Act excludes trans women. The letter was signed by the likes of Charli xcx, Sam Smith, CMAT, Dua Lipa, Florence Welch, Self Esteem and many more.

The letter evolved into the Trans Mission concert, organised by Olly Alexander in collaboration with the Mighty Hoopla festival, aiming to raise both funds and awareness at a time of intensifying hostility towards trans people in the UK.

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of the event, Alexander denounced the UK’s Labour government for its actions against trans rights, including restricting access to life-saving puberty blockers and hormone treatment for trans youth.

“I’d say it was cowardice,” he said. “For a Labour government to be so scared to have a line on this just shows the spinelessness of our leadership.”

Alexander compared the anti-trans rhetoric currently prominent in the media and employed by the government to the narratives used by the Thatcher government in the 1980s. “Some of the things that are said about trans people are literally lifted from what was said about gay men back in the 80s,” he said.

“Those messages have been used against queer people throughout history. I see transphobia as the cousin of homophobia, which is the cousin of misogyny. I think we’re all in this together.”

Speaking about his hopes for the Trans Mission concert, he said: “I’m hoping that this is a beacon that will say: ‘Well, actually, there are lots of people who love and support trans people, and we’re not going to be quiet either’.”