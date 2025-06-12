Orville Peck cast in new Street Fighter film alongside Jason Momoa

Orville Peck has been announced among the cast of a new live-action Street Fighter adaptation. This will mark the star’s feature film acting debut, fresh off breaking Broadway, playing Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

The country singer joins stars like Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo and Roman Reigns on the project, as reported by Deadline. It will be directed by Kitao Sakurai, known for his work on Bad Trip, who took over the project from filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou.

The movie is being co-developed and co-produced alongside Capcom, which is also the developer and publisher of the Street Fighter video games. No writers or producers are attached to the project as of yet.

While not much is revealed about the plot, the film is an adaptation of the popular video game of the same name. Launched in 1987, Street Fighter is a series of combat games revolving around intense one-on-one battles between various martial artists. They often centre around a global tournament organised by a certain M. Bison, who is the leader of the evil organisation Shadaloo. Since its launch, the game has sold over 55 million units around the world.

Set to release in 2026, this will be the third Street Fighter film. The first was made in 1994 and featured Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raúl Juliá, Ming-Na Wen and Kylie Minogue. There was a follow-up in 2009, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, but it failed to perform well among critics and at the box office.

With Orville Peck involved, there is one question on every fan’s lips: Will he be wearing a mask? The answer at this point remains unclear. Orville Peck doesn’t hide his face while playing Emcee in Cabaret, but rumours circulating on The InSneider speculate that in Street Fighter, he could take on the role of Vega, a masked character who wields a long metal claw.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see! But whether masked or not, we’ll be sitting front and centre, ready to see the gay country star battling it out on the big screen.

