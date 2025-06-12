Legacy of Fire Island kept alive through stunning archive collection

The legacy of Fire Island is being celebrated by the Cherry Grove Archive Collection (CGAC) as it leaves a lasting impact through the preservation of queer archives. Fire Island, an iconic barrier island in New York, has long been known as a haven for LGBTQ+ people seeking community and fun, whether as a place to call home or for an exciting beach holiday.

Its history and legacy as a queer paradise comes in part due to its location. Located south of Long Island and with cars banned to maintain the ecosystem, it can be difficult to reach; a train, a shuttle, and a ferry are required to arrive there.

The remoteness aids in the creation of Fire Island as an LGBTQ+ haven with a rich and long history. Featuring drag events and parties, it is known as a place where the queer community could and can express themselves with pride.

Popular historic figures like WH Auden and Antoine de Paris frequented Fire Island. Even Dublin-born Oscar Wilde is believed to have stayed at the Perkinson Hotel in the island’s Cherry Grove neighbourhood.

Cherry Grove is one of two queer neighbourhoods of Fire Island, and its rich history continues to be preserved by the Cherry Grove Archives Collection. Although the organisation was officially founded by Harold Seeley more than 30 years ago, it was unofficially started in the 1940s when members of the community began documenting their experiences.

The collection has grown due to Seeley’s efforts, community contributions, and the hard work of volunteers who help further the mission of the Cherry Grove Archives Collection.

On the website, the group states, “The CGAC is dedicated to the preservation of the social, political and cultural history of Cherry Grove, Fire Island, New York.” With queer history so often being overlooked, ignored, and forgotten, the mission of CGAC is to leave a lasting impact through the preservation of queer archival materials.

The CGAC exercises this preservation through a collection of archival materials, mostly comprised of photographs. The organisation’s website displays over 100 photographs in its collection highlights. These photos display materials that date back to the 1940s featuring LGBTQ+ people relaxing on the beach, posing with partners, and playing beach volleyball.

There is also a book titled SAFE/HAVEN that features 77 pages of photos, ephemera, and audio clips from longtime residents of Cherry Grove. A second edition of the book is being released this year on July 26, 2025.

In addition, CGAC also has a collection of documentary shorts and feature films, along with a scripted dramatic short film, most of which are available on the website and Vimeo. These films include a documentary that tells the story of Harold Seeley and the collection.

To further promote the archival materials, CGAC has an exhibition set up that can travel to be showcased to people interested in learning about the culture of Cherry Grove. There is also a digital version of the SAFE/HAVEN exhibition with photographs and audio available to scroll through and explore.

Through the Cherry Grove Archives Collection, the exciting and precious legacy of Fire Island is kept alive and well in the memories and hearts of the LGBTQ+ community.

