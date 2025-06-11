SexyTadhg drops explosive new single ‘My Parade’ ahead of debut EP

SexyTadhg, the genre-defying Irish artist redefining queer expression in music, has just released their electrifying new single ‘My Parade’, out June 11. A fiery fusion of disco and rock, the track is a bold anthem of queer joy, political defiance, and unapologetic celebration, a sonic march of Pride that demands to be heard.

Fresh off an 18-date UK tour with folk-punk heroes The Mary Wallopers and with a packed live calendar through summer and autumn, SexyTadhg is turning up the volume on a year already pulsing with momentum.

‘My Parade’ is a vibrant rallying cry, featuring thunderous beats, pulsing synths, and a vocal performance that channels protest and euphoria in equal measure. Known for their genre-fluid sound, magnetic stage presence, and fearless queer visibility, SexyTadhg is one of Ireland’s most compelling new voices.

Drawing from drag, theatre, electronic music, and Irish cultural roots, they craft bold, bilingual bangers that speak to a new generation of defiant dreamers. With ‘My Parade’, they’ve delivered their most urgent and infectious work to date, a celebration of resistance, identity, and radical Pride.

The single paves the way for their highly anticipated debut EP Sexy, due out July 9. Exploring themes of sex, power, self-discovery, and queer beauty, the EP promises an intimate and explosive body of work that cements SexyTadhg as a radical creative force in Irish music.

Already likened to boundary-pushers like Peaches and Christine and the Queens, SexyTadhg’s rise continues to accelerate. Named one of The Irish Times’ ‘50 to Watch’ and winner of the Dublin Fringe Festival’s ‘Radical Spirit’ Award, their bilingual, politically charged lyricism and theatrical artistry mark them as a standout voice in a new wave of queer Irish expression.

Following ‘My Parade’, SexyTadhg will release ‘Ceannasacht’, a bilingual track that furthers their mission of bringing the Irish language into modern queer spaces.

