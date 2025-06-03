Poz Vibe Tribe launches as social enterprise to fight HIV stigma

Poz Vibe Tribe has officially launched as a social enterprise to address HIV stigma while uplifting the lives of people living with HIV, particularly those who are underrepresented. The group, founded by Irish activists Robbie Lawlor and Enda McGrattan (also known as drag star Veda Lady), celebrated the news at a special event in The George on Friday, May 30.

Poz Vibe started in 2021 as a podcast which platforms the voices of people living with HIV. Over the years, as McGrattan notes, it has grown considerably, “transforming into a tribe of activists and artists whose mission is to destroy HIV stigma, uplift the lives of people living with HIV, particularly those who are under-represented and served, promote positive outcomes for people living with HIV and to highlight prevention and treatment methods for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.”

Lawlor added: “Poz Vibe Tribe is active on the streets of Dublin through its annual march in Dublin Pride, on social media and the numerous yearly events it runs in various locations where anyone, regardless of the disclosure of their status can join in or come along to find community.”

Now, as a social enterprise and with close collaboration with the HSE and other stakeholders, he hopes that “Poz Vibe Tribe can continue its work of advocating and empowering people living with HIV, of challenging HIV stigma and in the promotion of access to treatment and prevention tools for HIV and other STIs.”

Lawlor continued: “Our advice to anyone who might be either coming to terms with a change in their HIV status, is remember you are not alone in this, reach out, come out and hang out with us. Don’t be ashamed, don’t be afraid, don’t be alone, it’s unnecessary. You can also speak to your HIV care team or support organisation, help is there for you.”

Poz Vibe Tribe’s launch event in The George also featured a preview screening of Season 2 of the You, Me and HIV campaign, co-created with the HSE. First launched in January of this year, the next instalment will roll out from July 2025, highlighting even more personal experiences.

The campaign has been successful in addressing HIV related misconceptions. A November 2024 survey showed that just 29% of people knew that a person on effective treatment cannot pass HIV on to their sexual partners. This percentage rose to 41% in March 2025.

For more information on the You, Me and HIV campaign, click here. Stay up to date with the Poz Vibe Tribe at pozvibe.com or listen in wherever you get your podcasts. For HIV-related information, visit hse.ie/HIV.