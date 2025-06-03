Unmissable queer events happening across Ireland in June

Summer is here, and it’s queerer than ever! While June is technically the start of Pride month, many rainbow-filled events have already been taking place, and will continue to take place well into the coming months. But if you’re looking for ways to fill your calendar over the next few weeks, GCN has you covered. Check out some of the incredible happenings below.
Pride across Ireland
With June officially recognised as Pride month, why not check out the celebrations happening across the country? Below is a list of the Pride events happening in the coming weeks; if we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].
- Pride of the Déise, Waterford: June 1 – 13
- Longford Pride: June 2 – 8
- Balbriggan Family Pride: June 7
- Drogheda Pride: June 6 – 7
- Omagh Pride: June 14
- Navan Pride: June 16 – 21
- Dublin Pride: June 20 – 28
- Donegal Bay Pride: June 21
- Kildare Pride: June 21
- Youghal Pride by the Sea: June 21
- Dublin Dyke March: June 27
- Mid & East Antrim Pride: June 28
- Wicklow Pride: July 29 – July 5
Love and Other Promises
The New Theatre is presenting the World Premiere of Love and Other Promises, a poignant, thought-provoking and humorous new play by critically-acclaimed writed Colette Cullen. Opening on June 4, the production will run until June 7, with tickets available here.
View this post on Instagram
PrideVision
On June 5, Vision Ireland Ringsed is celebrating Pride by welcoming everyone to the shop for an evening of solidarity, style and community. Attendees will be able to shop for clothes in a warm and non-judgmental environment, with special offers and standout sustainable fashion available for customers.
Mother Pride Block Party Launch
Mother and Absolut are teaming up for a very special launch of the Pride Block Party. Taking place in NoLIta on Saturday, June 7, the daytime event is free to attend with a complimentary drink on arrival. While it’s unfortunately sold out, you can secure your place at the Block Party later this month here.
View this post on Instagram
LGBTQ+ Summer Sports Day for Women and Non-binary People
Sporting Pride is hosting its much-loved summer sports day for the fourth year, taking place on Saturday, June 7. Attendees will get to try their hand at NFL flag football, athletics, frisbee, zumba and more, with tickets available here.
View this post on Instagram
Queer Cinema for Palestine: No Pride in Genocide
This June, Queer Cinema for Palestine 2025 is coming to Cork and Dublin. The cultural initiative brings together artists, activists, and communities in solidarity with Palestine through the lens of queer cinema. The event takes place in Cork on June 8 and in Dublin’s Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre on June 20.
View this post on Instagram
The Rings of Kerry exhibition
To mark the 10-year anniversary of the Marriage Referendum, The Rings of Kerry exhibition is open from June 13. This timely and evocative exhibition features ten portraits of LGBTQ+ couples from Kerry, shot by photographer Rena Blake, who was actively involved in the Yes Equality Campaign.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Queeraoke Sing it Loud and Proud
Get ready to sing your heart out and celebrate Pride in full technicolour at this queer karaoke night! Run by Rainbow Radiance, the event takes place in Dublin’s Crowbar on June 12. If you can’t make it, the group is also hosting a picnic for over 16s on June 28.
Heartstopper Vol 2 as Gaeilge launch
To mark Pride month, the launch of Heartstopper Leabhar 2, translated as Gaeilge by Eoin McEvoy, will take place on June 23 at the Museum of Literature Ireland. Find more info in the Instagram post below.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Queer Spectrum Film Festival
Ireland’s pioneering Queer Spectrum Film Festival (QSFF) is set to return for its second edition during Summer Pride 2025, taking place on June 13 and 14 at the Irish Film Institute (IFI). This groundbreaking festival continues to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ individuals of colour and immigrants, providing a vital space for stories often underrepresented in mainstream cinema.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Queer Roots
Taking place on June 22 at the Fumbally Stables, this workshop will invite participants to explore abstract design and watercolour use through untraditional methods. Curated by Irish queer artist Lolo, this event will provide an opportunity to tap into our queer roots and our story in a safe and nurturing environment.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Salon Rógaire: Bród
This bimonthly, Gaeilge-centric literary salon is back with a special Pride edition. Bígí linn for a a very special evening celebrating Dublin’s finest literary queers on June 12. Tickets are available here.
View this post on Instagram
Dublin Pride Run
Organised by Dublin Front Runners, which turns 20 this year, the Dublin Pride Run returns for another celebration of movement and community. Boasting a rainbow-filled 5km course, this year’s race takes place on June 13 in aid of LGBT Ireland, TENI and GCN. Tickets are sold out, but you can support runners’ fundraisers here.
View this post on Instagram
Taking Centre Stage
Award-winning burlesque maverick Kora Elle is back for another fabulous night. She’ll be joined on The Grand Social ballroom stage by local and international talent, including showgirl headliner Gina Stirling. Tickets for the event on June 13 are available here.
View this post on Instagram
OUT LOUD/Amach Os Ard at Street 66
Taking place on June 13, this pre-Pride event will showcase three up-and-coming queer Irish artists: Vatican Jail, Romeo Keane and Mia O’Regan. Don’t miss out on supporting local talent and this fabulous gig. Tickets are on sale here.
View this post on Instagram
Rainbow Umbrella Market
Rainbow Umbrella Market’s Pride event is coming on June 14! Taking over Dublin Pride Hub, this will be an afternoon of crafts, treats and community. No tickets needed, simply rock up and enjoy the amazing selection of vendors.
View this post on Instagram
Symphonic ’90s
Join the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to relive the soundtrack of a generation with the Symphonic ’90s, an electrifying celebration of one of music’s most unforgettable decades. The event takes place in the National Concert Hall on June 19; tickets are on sale here.
View this post on Instagram
An Evening With Wee Daniel
After sold-out runs at the Dublin Fringe and Galway Theatre Festival, An Evening With Wee Daniel is headed to The New Theatre from June 18 to 21. The show discusses the non-binary rural experience through cabaret-informed performance, and is one not to miss! Get your tickets here.
View this post on Instagram
TENI’s Pride Swimming Days
TENI is organising two free trans adult swimming events, one in Cork on June 21 and another in Dublin on June 22. Registration for both closes on June 13 at 5pm; contact [email protected] for more information.
View this post on Instagram
Gauche Market
Returning for a special Pride celebration event, Gauche Market will take over Wigwam on June 29. Expect beautiful small brands selling accessories, art, prints and more, along with tarot reading, sustainable clothing and fabulous food and drink.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Queer History of Dublin Afternoon Tea Tour
This June, hop on board the iconic afternoon tea tours for a special lesson on Dublin’s queer history. Taking place on June 21 and 22, tickets are available here, with 10% of all sales going to Belong To.
View this post on Instagram
Dame Stuffy and Her Live Band!
Dame Stuffy is bringing her new show to Dublin’s Ambassador Theatre on June 27. Get ready for a night of non-stop laughs and unforgettable tunes! Tickets here.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
© 2025 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN is a free, vital resource for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
GCN is a trading name of National LGBT Federation CLG, a registered charity - Charity Number: 20034580.
GCN relies on the generous support of the community and allies to sustain the crucial work that we do. Producing GCN is costly, and, in an industry which has been hugely impacted by rising costs, we need your support to help sustain and grow this vital resource.
Supporting GCN for as little as €1.99 per month will help us continue our work as Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.