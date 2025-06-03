Unmissable queer events happening across Ireland in June

Summer is here, and it’s queerer than ever! While June is technically the start of Pride month, many rainbow-filled events have already been taking place, and will continue to take place well into the coming months. But if you’re looking for ways to fill your calendar over the next few weeks, GCN has you covered. Check out some of the incredible happenings below.

Pride across Ireland

With June officially recognised as Pride month, why not check out the celebrations happening across the country? Below is a list of the Pride events happening in the coming weeks; if we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].

Pride of the Déise, Waterford: June 1 – 13

Longford Pride: June 2 – 8

Balbriggan Family Pride: June 7

Drogheda Pride: June 6 – 7

Omagh Pride: June 14

Navan Pride: June 16 – 21

Dublin Pride: June 20 – 28

Donegal Bay Pride: June 21

Kildare Pride: June 21

Youghal Pride by the Sea: June 21

Dublin Dyke March: June 27

Mid & East Antrim Pride: June 28

Wicklow Pride: July 29 – July 5

Love and Other Promises

The New Theatre is presenting the World Premiere of Love and Other Promises, a poignant, thought-provoking and humorous new play by critically-acclaimed writed Colette Cullen. Opening on June 4, the production will run until June 7, with tickets available here.

PrideVision

On June 5, Vision Ireland Ringsed is celebrating Pride by welcoming everyone to the shop for an evening of solidarity, style and community. Attendees will be able to shop for clothes in a warm and non-judgmental environment, with special offers and standout sustainable fashion available for customers.

Mother Pride Block Party Launch

Mother and Absolut are teaming up for a very special launch of the Pride Block Party. Taking place in NoLIta on Saturday, June 7, the daytime event is free to attend with a complimentary drink on arrival. While it’s unfortunately sold out, you can secure your place at the Block Party later this month here.

LGBTQ+ Summer Sports Day for Women and Non-binary People

Sporting Pride is hosting its much-loved summer sports day for the fourth year, taking place on Saturday, June 7. Attendees will get to try their hand at NFL flag football, athletics, frisbee, zumba and more, with tickets available here.

Queer Cinema for Palestine: No Pride in Genocide

This June, Queer Cinema for Palestine 2025 is coming to Cork and Dublin. The cultural initiative brings together artists, activists, and communities in solidarity with Palestine through the lens of queer cinema. The event takes place in Cork on June 8 and in Dublin’s Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre on June 20.

The Rings of Kerry exhibition

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the Marriage Referendum, The Rings of Kerry exhibition is open from June 13. This timely and evocative exhibition features ten portraits of LGBTQ+ couples from Kerry, shot by photographer Rena Blake, who was actively involved in the Yes Equality Campaign.

Queeraoke Sing it Loud and Proud

Get ready to sing your heart out and celebrate Pride in full technicolour at this queer karaoke night! Run by Rainbow Radiance, the event takes place in Dublin’s Crowbar on June 12. If you can’t make it, the group is also hosting a picnic for over 16s on June 28.

Heartstopper Vol 2 as Gaeilge launch

To mark Pride month, the launch of Heartstopper Leabhar 2, translated as Gaeilge by Eoin McEvoy, will take place on June 23 at the Museum of Literature Ireland. Find more info in the Instagram post below.

Queer Spectrum Film Festival

Ireland’s pioneering Queer Spectrum Film Festival (QSFF) is set to return for its second edition during Summer Pride 2025, taking place on June 13 and 14 at the Irish Film Institute (IFI). This groundbreaking festival continues to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ individuals of colour and immigrants, providing a vital space for stories often underrepresented in mainstream cinema.

Queer Roots

Taking place on June 22 at the Fumbally Stables, this workshop will invite participants to explore abstract design and watercolour use through untraditional methods. Curated by Irish queer artist Lolo, this event will provide an opportunity to tap into our queer roots and our story in a safe and nurturing environment.

Salon Rógaire: Bród

This bimonthly, Gaeilge-centric literary salon is back with a special Pride edition. Bígí linn for a a very special evening celebrating Dublin’s finest literary queers on June 12. Tickets are available here.

Dublin Pride Run

Organised by Dublin Front Runners, which turns 20 this year, the Dublin Pride Run returns for another celebration of movement and community. Boasting a rainbow-filled 5km course, this year’s race takes place on June 13 in aid of LGBT Ireland, TENI and GCN. Tickets are sold out, but you can support runners’ fundraisers here.

Taking Centre Stage

Award-winning burlesque maverick Kora Elle is back for another fabulous night. She’ll be joined on The Grand Social ballroom stage by local and international talent, including showgirl headliner Gina Stirling. Tickets for the event on June 13 are available here.

OUT LOUD/Amach Os Ard at Street 66

Taking place on June 13, this pre-Pride event will showcase three up-and-coming queer Irish artists: Vatican Jail, Romeo Keane and Mia O’Regan. Don’t miss out on supporting local talent and this fabulous gig. Tickets are on sale here.

Rainbow Umbrella Market

Rainbow Umbrella Market’s Pride event is coming on June 14! Taking over Dublin Pride Hub, this will be an afternoon of crafts, treats and community. No tickets needed, simply rock up and enjoy the amazing selection of vendors.

Symphonic ’90s

Join the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to relive the soundtrack of a generation with the Symphonic ’90s, an electrifying celebration of one of music’s most unforgettable decades. The event takes place in the National Concert Hall on June 19; tickets are on sale here.

An Evening With Wee Daniel

After sold-out runs at the Dublin Fringe and Galway Theatre Festival, An Evening With Wee Daniel is headed to The New Theatre from June 18 to 21. The show discusses the non-binary rural experience through cabaret-informed performance, and is one not to miss! Get your tickets here.

TENI’s Pride Swimming Days

TENI is organising two free trans adult swimming events, one in Cork on June 21 and another in Dublin on June 22. Registration for both closes on June 13 at 5pm; contact [email protected] for more information.

Gauche Market

Returning for a special Pride celebration event, Gauche Market will take over Wigwam on June 29. Expect beautiful small brands selling accessories, art, prints and more, along with tarot reading, sustainable clothing and fabulous food and drink.

Queer History of Dublin Afternoon Tea Tour

This June, hop on board the iconic afternoon tea tours for a special lesson on Dublin’s queer history. Taking place on June 21 and 22, tickets are available here, with 10% of all sales going to Belong To.

Dame Stuffy and Her Live Band!

Dame Stuffy is bringing her new show to Dublin’s Ambassador Theatre on June 27. Get ready for a night of non-stop laughs and unforgettable tunes! Tickets here.