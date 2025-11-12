100 suspects arrested following riots in Ballymena

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that riots that took place in the summer of this year in Ballymena have resulted in 100 arrests, of which 91 individuals have been charged. The riots began in June and spread across Northern Ireland. The PSNI issued the development as the investigation into one of the region’s most severe bouts of public disorder continues.

The disorder erupted on June 9 after a protest in the Co Antrim town over an alleged sexual assault of a girl. Two 14-year-old boys were later charged with attempted rape. Amid the protest, a wave of violence ensued, with officers describing the attacks as “hate-motivated, serious public disorder”. Homes of ethnic minority families were targeted, and police came under sustained attack.

A dedicated investigation team was assembled by the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch to probe the riots in Ballymena and the subsequent spread of violence to other areas, including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Derry and Coleraine. As part of the probe, photographs of around 60 possible suspects were released to the public, resulting in 49 additional arrests.

The charges brought against those arrested for their partake in the Ballymena riots are serious in nature. They include offences such as riot, arson with intent to endanger life, and burglary with intent to cause arson. All cases are currently before the courts. Detective Chief Inspector Michael O’Loan stated that the impact of hate crimes on victims and communities is “totally unacceptable”, adding that no one should feel threatened because of their race or ethnicity. He emphasised that officers would continue to secure justice for those affected.

Following the large-scale operation, the PSNI believe that the arrests, alongside the public release of suspect images (which are available here), are providing “reassurance to local communities” that the forces of justice are at work. The scale of the response underscores the gravity with which the authorities are treating the attacks.