Grindr, the location-based meet-up app, has delivered their one millionth HIV self-testing kit in the US. The company has labelled the achievement an “extraordinary milestone”.

The app first introduced a feature that allowed US users to order at home self-testing HIV kits in 2023 when the app partnered with a number of organisations, including the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University and Building Healthy Online Communities (BHOC).

According to Grindr, this initiative allows users to order a test quickly without facing barriers they might otherwise encounter, such as cost, transportation and stigma.

The programme was subsequently rolled out to other territories, including Australia, Namibia, New Zealand and Georgia. The programme was launched in Ireland through a partnership with HIV Ireland’s MPOWER programme in 2023.

BHOC’s co-founder Jen Hecht said Grindr’s US HIV testing kit programme ‘Together TakeMeHome’ shows “what’s possible when public health meets people where they are: online, in their communities, and on their terms”.

She said: “Reaching one million test kits is an incredible milestone for our program and the communities it serves. This program helps overcome barriers to testing, such as transportation, time, and concerns about privacy and judgment. We hear from our users that they appreciate the ease and convenience of ordering online and testing at home.”

While Grindr is celebrating the milestone, the company has described the achievement as “just the beginning”.

“The need for accessible testing remains urgent, especially as funding cuts and anti-LGBTQ laws threaten to reverse progress. Together, TakeMeHome proves that there’s a way forward that relies on collaboration, innovation, and the belief that everyone deserves the right to know their status,” Grindr said in a statement.

The company said it will continue to expand the programme globally in conjunction with public health officials, community organisations and local advocacy groups.

The HSE encourages people to get tested for HIV if they think there is a chance they have been exposed to the virus. Rapid HIV testing, which can give a result in minutes, is available at MPOWER Dublin, Sexual Health Centre, Cork, Sexual Health West, Galway and GOSHH, Limerick.