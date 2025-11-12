Trans military members sue Trump administration for revoking pensions

A group of trans military members are suing the Trump administration after their pensions were revoked in August.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order that banned trans people from serving in the military. The policy states that any person whose gender differs from their gender assigned at birth is “incompatible with the high mental and physical standards necessary” for the military.

Following the ban, the Air Force told troops that personnel who served between 15 and 18 years would be able to apply for early retirement benefits. However, as USA Today reports, these transgender Air Force members will no longer receive these pensions.

17 former members of the Air Force have since filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing the Department of the Air Force of unlawfully revoking their retirement benefits.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday, November 10, in the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington DC. A number of LGBTQ+ organisations, including GLAAD Law and the National Centre for LGBTQ Rights, brought the lawsuit, along with pro-bono legal counsel.

According to the 19-page lawsuit, the seventeen former Air Force members all served between 15 and 18 years of active duty with the US military. They received retirement orders in June, which would allow them to retire early. These orders, which were based on Temporary Early Retirement Authority, are considered binding by both the attorneys for the military members and according to Air Force’s own rules.

Typically, the Air Force can only revoke retirement orders in strict circumstances, such as if a military member committed fraud or new evidence is discovered.

Trump’s executive order banning trans people from serving in the military was met with sharp objection earlier this year, with GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis describing the ban as a “disgrace for all Americans”.

She said: “Allowing this discriminatory ban to go into effect is out of step with the views of the American people, compromises military readiness, and will make America less safe. America’s brave service members and their families deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”