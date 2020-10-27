WATCH: PureGrand gives 2020 anxiety a millennium aesthetic with new track 'Such A Fright'

The latest track from PureGrand, ‘Such a Fright‘, is a shuffling electronic pop song sprinkled with elements of turn the millennium pop music.

Lyrically it illustrates the claustrophobic sensations and the trappings of dealing with anxiety.

Such A Fright is accompanied with a self-made video which parodies the pressures and hypocrisy of the modern workplace but dresses it up in the stylings of the 1990s.

The song was written and produced by Faulkner and is the latest single to be taken from his new body of work which is inspired by social themes felt by young millennials and by Faulkner’s own experiences in the past year and exploring them through the sounds and aesthetics of 90s and millennium pop.

SUCH A FRIGHT is out nowhttps://t.co/nViV5aQyFQ I wrote it about my own dealings with anxiety but its also a bit of a Halloween moment too. Track written and produced by myself, mixed by Michael Heffernan The artwork is durty cause I'm tired of feeling sexless in lockdown pic.twitter.com/AnQKhz8x9B — Luke (@PureGrand) October 27, 2020

PureGrand is a pop act consisting of Dublin photographer and musician, Luke Faulkner. He makes pop music inspired by sounds of the latter 20th century combined with a healthy dose of camp, PureGrand tries not to follow trends but sometimes might if he likes what is trendy.

Not letting 2020 get in the way of his plans, PureGrand released his single ‘Timeline’ in August alongside another video in collaboration with director Eleanor Rogers which premiered on Nialler9.

Faulkner has performed across Dublin (Workman’s, Sin E) as well as at some of Irelands best homegrown alternative nights such as Glitter Hole, Avoca’s Queer Cabaret and at the Dublin Fringe Festival as part of Deluxe Access.

He most recently performed alongside Jack Rua, CMAT and Gold Blooded Woman as part of Gotta Tell You,

a pop event discussing the future of Irish pop as part of Music Town Dublin.

As a visual artist, Faulkner has collaborated on visuals with queer Irish acts such as Babylamb, ELKAE and most prominently Jack Rua.

Watch the visuals for PureGrand’s ‘Such a Fright’ below and listen to the track on Spotify.