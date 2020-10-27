Friends of Dorothy: The Live Halloween Spooktacular takes over GCN's In And Out Festival!

This Halloween, the queens from the hit podcast, Friends Of Dorothy, crawl right into your home for a live virtual Halloween Spooktacular!

Taking place online this Friday, October 30, at 8pm – the eerie live show will be hosted by Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair along with their resident creature of the night Maximillion Foy and very special guest co-host- the one and only Alison Spittle!

So what can you expect? The live Halloween show will include a podcast taping with the four hosts chatting about everything from Halloween memories and scary movies to ghost stories and the best Halloween drag looks from around Ireland. In addition to some fun surprises from the Haus of Mockie Ah & Club Gass queens, they will also be joined by an incredible lineup of drag performers from around the world who will be performing throughout the show!

The show will be free for viewers with tipping highly encouraged.

Now let’s take a closer look at those guests and performers!

Alison Spittle

The hilarious Alison Spittle is an Irish comedian, comedy writer, radio producer and actress. She has worked for iRadio, RTÉ Radio 1 and Newstalk and created sketches for Republic of Telly and wrote and starred in her RTÉ Two sitcom Nowhere Fast in 2017. She is currently the host of the BBC podcast, Wheel Of Fortune.

PERFORMERS

Eva Young – Chicago, USA

Eva Young is an acclaimed drag talent from Chicago with an incredible talent for makeup and looks and a massive social media fan base.

Bitter Betty – Los Angeles, USA

View this post on Instagram Greetings from sunny California. 🏝🌤 A post shared by Bitter Betty (@missbitterbetty) on Sep 18, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT

Bitter Betty is a legendary trans icon, drag performer, creative artist and bossy lady (She’s the owner of 1800-Wig Takeout).

Dahli – Arizona, USA

Star of Dragula season 2 and the recent Dragula Resurrection, Dahli will terrify and thrill you with her horrifyingly beautiful talent!

Victoria Scone – Wales, UK

Victoria Scone is an award winning drag artist who has been labelled an ‘Unhinged West-End Disco Diva’. She was awarded the title of ‘Favourite Alternative Drag Artist’ at the Cardiff Umbrella Awards 2019.

Crimsyn – North Virginia, USA

Crimsyn originally started as a cosplayer, but now is a part-time drag queen who loves creating all of her own content from scratch – whether it be a wig, costume, SFX prosthetic, or filming a music video – Crimsyn can handle it all!

Lexa Black – Lisbon, Portugal

Lexa Black is a insanely talented queen, actor and dancer who’ll be virtually bat-winging her way from Lisbon, Portugal.

Mahatma Khandi – London, UK

View this post on Instagram Entering Halloween mode in 5 … #mahatmakhandi #halloween A post shared by MAHATMA KHANDI (@mahatmakhandi) on Oct 27, 2020 at 12:25am PDT

Mahatma Khandi is a London based drag performer and cabaret queen who was also a finalist on MTV’s Love or Lies.

Jarvis Hammer – Atlanta, USA

Jarvis Hammer is a self proclaimed Hammer Horror Drag King from Atlanta. Jarvis previously featured in Mockie Ah’s Drag Invaders and was such a favourite we had to bring him back!

Karma – Derry/London

London’s Derry doll, from rags to riches, it’s Karma bitches! Karma is a beauty queen diva from another planet, if there were a Real Housewives of Northern Ireland she’d be the main character. She’s a supermodel, live performer and actor. Try and keep up with her!

To join the Friends Of Dorothy Halloween fun, you can click here for more information and don’t forget – visit us here this Friday, October 30 at 8pm for the most delicious devilish show in the country!

If you would like to support GCN, text “GCN” to 50300 to donate €4*

*GCN will receive a minimum of €3.25 per text. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.