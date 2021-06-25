Amazing queer events happening around Ireland for Pride Month

As Pride Month continues, there’s a huge range of queer events and happenings that you need to know about – and here’s a roundup of just a few – so keep your eyes peeled for local events happening in your area!

Chambers

Chambers, Cork’s best LGBTQ+ entertainment venue and nightclub, have reopened their doors on Washington Street. With a gorgeous outdoor seating area, amazing cocktails, and friendly staff, Chambers is the place to be in Cork this Pride!

Keep an eye on their Facebook page for opening days and hours.

Cluiche Snatch

The queer arts collective AerachAiteachGaelach and social group An Queercal Comhrá are delighted to broadcast the first ever Snatch Game as Gaeilge at 1pm, Saturday June 26 for LGBTQ+ Pride 2021.

The show will air on the AerachAiteachGaelach Youtube channel as one of their main events for Pride month.

Disco Utopia

Tonight at 9PM, the stunning Queens of Disco Utopia will lead a queer revolution for a Pride night like no other.

Join Annie Queeries, Coco Ri, Lavender, and Viola Gayvis for ‘Queer Revolution’ a drag show exploding with cis-tem crashing queer excellence and more costume changes than you could shake a rhinestoned fist at! With special guest revolutionaries Aleesha Came, Anziety and Haus of Wig, Queer Revolution promises to be a night of LGBTQ+ Pride like no other!

Watch it here, Viva la Revolution!

Live Out Loud

Live Out Loud: LIVE! from the Department of Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth is an evening of music, dance, spoken word, poetry, and discussion celebrating LGBTI+ young people. The event will stream live from the National Opera House, Wexford, tonight (Friday 25 June) at 8pm as part of Dublin Pride month 2021.

Stephen Byrne will host, with special guests including indie-rockers, Pillow Queens. Watch through this link.

Museum of Literature Ireland

The museum has launched Past/Present/Pride, a series of conversations that celebrates LGBTQ+ writers. Hosted by psychologist Dr Paul D’Alton, Past/Present/Pride will reflect on the work of writers that have witnessed significant social change for members of the LGBTQ+ communities in Ireland and beyond.

The series has four episodes so far featuring Emma Donoghue, Colm Tóibín, Mary Dorcey, and Adiba Jaigirdar. Adiba speaks to D’Alton about topics from the importance of seeing oneself in literature to the pressure of representing your community. The series is available through the MoLI website.

Mother

On Saturday June 26, Mother in association with Absolut is going digital one last time and taking over the airwaves for Pride. At 9pm, they’re premiering their new documentary, ‘PRIDE’, directed by Joe McGovern!

Then at 9.15pm, broadcasted from the Mansion House, and closing the Dublin Pride celebrations the Mother DJs will be belting out proud bangers with special guest performances from Anziety and Dublin based queer-artist Cat.

After the live stream, Saturday night Mother will be taking over RTE 2FM for two hours and turning the airwaves into our own little pride after-sesh from 11pm.

Proud in Louth

In Louth, Outcomers have announced their Pride celebration ‘Proud in Louth.’ Outcomers have invited business and residents to fly the rainbow flag from their premises. They are planning to make a video showing off Louth in all its colourful glory!

“So we ask that you put up your flag and leave them up from the 1st to the 19th of July, as this will encompass Dundalk Pride and other Pride events around the county.”

Pride in Practice

LGBT Ireland is working to help create positive change in our healthcare system, making LGBTI+ older people visible, safe and assured that they will be accepted even at their most vulnerable time, so that they can go on to live happier, healthier lives as part of their communities, through our LGBT Champions Programme.

Tonight, LGBT Ireland will partner with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) to bring an informative and educational webinar for both health professionals and the wider public.

Saturday, June 26, LGBT Ireland partners with the Irish College of General Practitioners to deliver a Pride webinar for their members. Topics covered will include coming out across the age spectrum, sexual health, fertility and the legal status of LGBTI+ parents.

Anyone can sign up for the LGBT Ireland and INMO webinar on Eventbrite.

Tonie’s Walking Tours

Archivist, activist, writer and historian, Tonie Walsh, has had a long engagement with Ireland’s LGBTQ+ civil rights movement and social scene since 1979.

Long considered an indispensable part of Dublin Pride, the LGBTI+ history walking tour of Dublin returns this June, hosted by its originator, Tonie Walsh. Tours depart daily from Dublin Castle (pedestrian entrance) in groups limited to maximum 15 and with a fully vaccinated host.

Approximately two hours duration, there will be a pit stop at the National Photographic Archive, where Living With Pride: Photographs by Christopher Robson is currently showing. On of the events not to be missed this Pride month, tickets are available on Eventbrite!

Where Pride Starts

Where Pride Starts is an exhibition currently being displayed on the top floor of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre. The exhibition catalogues the history of the Dublin Pride March and Parade; from the Fairview March of 1983 that started at Stephen’s Green and went all the way to Fairview Park following the murder of Declan Flynn, right up to today.

Where Pride Starts includes illustrations by Neave Alouf, maps by Dave Darcy and text from contributors to GCN, this potted history of Dublin Pride marches, parades and protests charts the social developments of the LGBTQ+ movement in Ireland.

The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 5.30pm, and on Sunday’s from 12pm to 5pm.