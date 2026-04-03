Queer icon King Princess set to star in musical adaptation of Girl, Interrupted

James Mangold’s 1999 cult film Girl, Interrupted, is set to get the musical treatment, with queer icon King Princess stepping into the lead role. The musical adaptation will preview on May 13 at New York’s Public Theatre before officially opening and running from June 4–21.

Legendary indie singer Aimee Mann has written original songs for the upcoming musical, while the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok has written the play’s book. Jo Benney is the project’s director, and Sonya Tayeh has come on board as the musical’s choreographer.

Like the 1999 film, the upcoming musical adaptation is based on Susanna Kaysen’s 1993 memoir of the same name, which explores her time spent in a psychiatric institution in the 1960s.

In the stage adaptation, King Princess will play Lisa, a hospital patient who develops a tumultuous relationship with Susanna. In the film, Angelina Jolie played this role, a performance that earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Juliana Canfield will play Susanna, following in the footsteps of Winona Ryder, who played the protagonist in the original film. Other beloved characters from the film include Daisy, a fellow patient with OCD and an eating disorder, played by the late Brittany Murphy, and Valerie, the head nurse on the ward, played by Whoopi Goldberg. In the musical, these roles will be played by Katherine Reis and Ta’Rea Campbell.

The supporting cast includes Leela Bassuk, Gabi Campo, Eileen Doan, Mano Felciano, Gunnar Manchester, Mia Pak, Anna Roman, Sally Shaw, Emily Skinner, Rachel Stern, and Lauren Jeanne Thomas.

Girl, Interrupted, the musical, will be King Princess’ theatrical debut. However, the ‘Make My Bed’ singer is no stranger to the world of acting. She previously played Wolfie in the second season of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. She also had a role in Sing Sung Blue, opposite Hugh Jackman.