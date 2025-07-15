Rosie O'Donnell responds to Trump's threat to revoke her US citizenship

In an escalation of a years-long public feud, US President Donald Trump declared on his social media platform Truth Social that he is “seriously considering” revoking the citizenship of Rosie O’Donnell. The queer comedian and actor responded expertly, saying, “You are everything that’s wrong with America – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it”.

The post, shared on Saturday, read: “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump’s post has sparked fierce backlash and reignited one of the most infamous celebrity-political feuds of the 21st century. In response, O’Donnell posted a withering comeback on social media, alongside a photograph of Trump standing beside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. “You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray,” she wrote in response, “I’m not yours to silence. I never was.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, O’Donnell added, “I am very proud to be opposed to every single thing he says and does and represents.”

When asked why she thinks she gets under Trump’s skin, she replied, “I think it’s because we grew up in the same area… I think I remind him of all the kids at school who never liked him. I’m a tough New York tomboy girl – and I think his crap never flew with me or New Yorkers.”

Their antagonistic history dates back nearly two decades. The initial spat began in December 2006 when O’Donnell criticised Trump during a ‘Hot Topics’ segment on The View. Referring to Trump’s decision to give then-Miss USA Tara Conner a second chance after a string of controversies, O’Donnell mocked his speech and persona, likening him to a “snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie.”

She further dismissed his self-made billionaire persona by highlighting his privileged upbringing. “This is not a self-made man,” she declared, referring to the financial support Trump had received from his father, Fred Trump.

Trump’s reaction at the time was swift and severe. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, he insisted that O’Donnell had made “false statements” and threatened legal action, saying, “Rosie will rue the words she said. I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser.”

Since then, the verbal sparring has continued sporadically, often reigniting whenever political tensions rise. Trump’s most recent comments, however, mark a new low in the discourse. While no US president has ever attempted to revoke an individual’s citizenship over political criticism, his words have raised concerns among civil liberties advocates and commentators alike.

Rosie O’Donnell, a long-time vocal critic of Trump and prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, has not shied away from speaking out. In April, she discussed her decision to relocate to Ireland following Trump’s election. Speaking to CNN she said, “I have no regrets. Not a day has gone by that I thought it was the wrong decision. I was welcomed with open arms.”

Trump’s latest comments also raise legal questions. Experts note that stripping a natural-born US citizen of their citizenship is not only unconstitutional but also unprecedented. Such a move would almost certainly face immediate legal challenges and be struck down in court.

For many, Trump’s remarks are not just an attack on one celebrity but a worrying symptom of a broader trend: the use of power and influence to intimidate critics into silence.