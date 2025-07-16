Trans and Intersex Pride issues letter to Irish political parties calling for commitments

Following a record-breaking turnout at the 2025 march, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin has issued a letter to several Irish political parties calling for a commitment to addressing the basic needs of trans and intersex individuals.

Over 10,000 people took to the streets of the Irish capital for Trans and Intersex Pride 2025 on July 12. Participants marched through the city demanding trans healthcare, bodily autonomy for intersex people, housing, and rights for all.

This was the group’s sixth march, as the annual event was founded in 2018 by activist Ollie Bell. In the years since its inception, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin has evolved into “a completely community funded and led event focused on the issues most facing the Irish and international transgender and intersex community,” the letter reads.

“While our organisation has grown, the threats facing our community have risen with it,” it continues. “Social media has fueled misinformation and scapegoating of all marginalised peoples, especially migrants and trans people.

“What we showed on Saturday was the truth: that Ireland loves its trans and intersex friends and family. Thousands marched and stood side by side from every walk of life. Speeches were made echoing the fear in many’s hearts, a fear now lessened by this enormous showing of strength and support.

“However, our marching and shouting means nothing without the political willpower to support us. Our journey towards a better Ireland for all must be done together, to create a movement for all people, not for billionaires with influence.”

Addressing the letter to political parties such as Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin, Social Democrats, Labour and People Before Profit, organisers listed the following demands:

To dismantle the failing healthcare system for transgender people and create a community-led model grounded in informed consent and being GP-led. This should include access to trans healthcare for under-18s.

To legally recognise non-binary and intersex people in the law, and to lower the age limit requirement for a gender recognition certificate

To end the practice of intersex genital mutilation on healthy intersex bodies.

The group has shared a list of parties that received the letter in the caption to the post. Social Democrats, Labour and People Before Profit have already committed to supporting the group’s demands. Read the full letter here.