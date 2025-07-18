Rosie O'Donnell saves 90-year-old woman from choking in Dublin restaurant

Dublin resident Rosie O’Donnell saved a 90-year-old woman from choking on Wednesday, July 16, the American comedian and actor shared on TikTok.

O’Donnell took to social media the following day to recount the incident that occurred at the Dylan Hotel’s restaurant in south Dublin. The celebrity, who had just finished doing a stand-up performance at the International Comedy Club, was eating dinner with her cousin and a friend when she noticed a woman across the room seemingly lose her ability to breathe due to the food she was choking on.

“I jump into action like I’m an EMT – which I’m not, I’m a stand-up comedian and actress,” O’Donnell said. “I’m eating my tuna tartare and I go, ‘that woman is choking, that woman is choking!’ I get up, nearly knock over the table and run over with Kiki (her friend) and my cousin Mary.”

She then went on to explain how she walked her friend through how to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre – something she learned during an online course she had taken – and together they were able to successfully dislodge the food stuck in the woman’s throat, clearing her airway.

“In panic mode, I go into thinking I’m Superman or something and I’m not,” O’Donnell said. “I’m not an EMT. But when I see something like that, I spring into action.”

She went on to say that the woman, whom she revealed was named Angela, and her two daughters were grateful for O’Donnell and her friends’ assistance in preventing what could have been a dangerous choking incident.

Earlier this year, O’Donnell moved to Dublin from Los Angeles with her 12-year-old child following the inauguration of Donald Trump, with whom the comedian has been in a public feud since the early 2000s. Trump and O’Donnell’s beef dates back to the latter’s time on the talk show The View, during which she criticised the now-president’s morals and business legitimacy.

20 years on from their first public clash, the pair’s feud remains strong. Trump threatened to revoke O’Donnell’s US citizenship, which is unconstitutional and outside the president’s powers, earlier this month.

“Even though Donald Trump says I’m a threat to humanity, I’m not a threat to humanity here in Dublin – I’m saving old women over dinner,” O’Donnell, who is currently in the process of applying for Irish citizenship, said.