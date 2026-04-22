Meet four runners taking on the 2026 Dublin Marathon in support of GCN

With only two spots still available, the Irish Life Dublin Marathon returns in 2026, and GCN is recruiting a new team of runners to take on the challenge! Four dedicated individuals have already been selected, prepared to take on the 42.2km race in support of Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.

Charity fundraising has always been at the heart of the Dublin Marathon, with over €9 million raised each year by the amazing participants. In 2025, six wonderful runners underwent months of training and fundraising to support the work GCN does for the community, and we’re delighted to be a charity partner for the Dublin Marathon again this year.

The 2026 race takes place on Sunday, October 25, when as many as 25,000 people will descend on the Irish capital to complete the course. Garnering a reputation of being the world’s friendliest marathon, it is also the only one that goes through Dublin City Centre, as well as many of the surrounding suburbs.

It certainly is no mean feat, but it is one that the following runners are prepared to take on to raise vital funds for GCN. With your support, their efforts will go towards ensuring the sustainability of the organisation as a free, independent media resource for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and beyond. GCN still has a limited number of spots available for the 2026 Dublin Marathon; if you’re considering taking part in the race and would like to join our team, simply fill out this form and we’ll be in touch!

Without further ado, meet Aidan, Arran, Chris and Connie!

Aidan Kelly

As a trans ally – and from my work with Gender Plus – I know how important it is that the matters impacting the trans+ community get balanced representation in the media. This is why, this year, I’m running the Irish Life Dublin Marathon 2026, raising much-needed funds for Gay Community News!

Every mile I run is a reminder of why I’m doing this – to make a real difference for a community that rarely gets a fair hearing. It’s not just about crossing a finish line; it’s about showing up, pushing through, and turning effort into impact.

Your support, whether it’s a donation, a share, or simply cheering me on, means more than words can say. Every mile matters. Every gesture helps. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Support Aidan’s fundraiser here.

Arran Whelan

I am a Dubliner, living and working in Dublin city centre. This will be my first marathon, but being honest, I thought I was signing up for a half-marathon when I filled out the application. While I had a little panic when a friend pointed out what I’d done, I’ve actually been considering a marathon for a few years, and I figured it was probably now or never.

As for why I’m fundraising, GCN is so much more than just an excellent source of queer journalism for me. Before even picking it up, seeing a copy of GCN in any pub, cafe, barbers or anywhere it happened to be, has always communicated a subtle but important message of safety, that I am ok here. So, I chose to run with the GCN team to give something back and to do my bit so that GCN can continue to be there for us all.

If you can afford it, please use the fundraising links for me, or for any of the GCN runners, to give any amount that you can; every bit helps. And if you see me running around the streets of Dublin or in the Phoenix Park, give me a wave!

Support Arran’s fundraiser here.

Chris Richardson

I’m Chris, a proud runner, community advocate and the Chair of Dublin Front Runners. Running has always been more than just putting one foot in front of the other for me – it’s about belonging, visibility and showing up as your true self. As Chair, I see firsthand how sport can be a powerful force for connection within the LGBTQ+ community. Whether it’s someone’s first 5k or a marathon start line, creating welcoming, inclusive spaces changes lives.

That same belief is why I’m running the Dublin Marathon in support of GCN. GCN has been a constant, vital voice for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community – telling our stories, challenging injustice and fostering understanding for over three decades. At a time when LGBTQ+ voices need protecting and amplifying more than ever, independent community journalism matters.

Running 42.2km is a challenge (one I have only ever done once before!), but it’s nothing compared to the resilience our community shows every day. I’m proud to take on the Dublin Marathon for a second time to help ensure GCN can continue informing, empowering and representing us all.

Support Chris’ fundraiser here.

Connie Colgan

Hi there, my name is Connie, and I’m a very strong believer in LGBTQ+ rights and equality across the board. I’ve been running for leisure for the past 10 years, but last year I decided to try my first half-marathon. As I am 30 this year, it is compulsory that I do a full marathon, so I have decided to do it to raise vital funds for Gay Community News (GCN), a cornerstone of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and a crucial resource for queer and trans people to access free, reliable news on the developments that impact us.

I will be running several events over the next few months to raise funds; however, please feel free to donate whatever you can here, too.

Support Connie’s fundraiser here.

If you have the means to do so, we would love for you to support any of our runners as they prepare to take on the Dublin Marathon. Every contribution, big or small, will make a huge difference in helping our team reach their fundraising and fitness goals, all while supporting Ireland’s LGBTQ+ media.

To follow along with the runners’ journeys, keep an eye on GCN’s social media, where we will be sharing all the latest updates. If you’re interested in taking on the challenge yourself, while supporting GCN, simply fill out this form, and we’ll be in touch!